Star field for Muthaiga Open

Kiambu Golf Club's Michael Karanga

Sigona bowl champion Michael Karanga shows off his title at Sigona Golf Club on January 24, 2021. Kiambu Golf Club’s Karanga is among those drawn at Muthaiga where he will be seeking his third straight victory in the KAGC series. 

Photo credit: Larry Ngala | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For the first time in the history of the event, Muthaiga has introduced a cut after the first two rounds where only the top 48 players will proceed to the final round on Sunday
  • Kiambu Golf Club’s Michael Karanga, who leads the pack in the KAGC series Order of Merit, is among those drawn at Muthaiga where he will be seeking his third straight victory
  • At Ruiru over 200 players will battle it out for the various prizes in the Monthly Mug, while Vet Lab will be the venue of the Valentine Shield with Kiambu staging the “Golf Team’’ tournament

A star field of 99 players including visiting golfers from Uganda and Tanzania will be parading at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course which is currently in its best condition ever, for the 2021 edition of annual Muthaiga Open golf tournament.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.