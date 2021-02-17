Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

Dismas Indiza follows the progress of his tee shot during the 8th leg of the Safari Tour at the Muthaiga Golf Course on February 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Away in Machakos, over 80 players had listed their names for this weekend’s Captain’s Prize golf tournament being sponsored by Nescafe and other sponsors.
  • Club captain Joe Mboya said he was expecting a field of 140 players by the time the draw is done Wednesday evening.

The Africa Region 4 Golf Championship, whose 2020 edition was to be hosted by Uganda, but was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is on this year and will be staged at Entebbe Golf Club, East Africa’s oldest golf course.

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Bandari keen to roast AFC Leopards in Mombasa heat

  2. Djokovic beats Karatsev to reach Australian Open final

  3. Eliud Kipchoge to feature in Hamburg Marathon

  4. I'm done, says teary Williams after semi-final loss

  5. Virus delay, sexism row: Tokyo's turbulent Olympic timeline

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.