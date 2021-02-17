Africa Region 4 Golf Championship to be held in June

The Africa Region 4 Golf Championship, whose 2020 edition was to be hosted by Uganda, but was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is on this year and will be staged at Entebbe Golf Club, East Africa’s oldest golf course.

According to the Uganda Golf Union and Uganda Ladies Golf Union just released, the Africa Region 4 Golf Championship, formerly the East Africa Challenge Cup, is set from June 26 and is expected to bring national teams from Kenya, Tanzania, Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and the hosts.

The tournament was last played in 2019 in Burundi, where Uganda once again upstaged Kenya for the second year running, having also beaten them at Nyali Golf and Country Club Mombasa the previous year.

Also included in the Uganda national calendar of events are the Uganda Open to be held at Entebbe, Serena Open at Lake Victoria Serena Resort, and Entebbe Open, which are all listed as part of the Kenya based Safari Tour pro golf series.

However, missing this year is the Kitante Open, which was also held last February, as part of the Safari Tour at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala.

However, a new event, the Independence Open to be held at Palm Valley Golf and Country Club on October 9, is listed as part of the Safari Tour, meaning Uganda will host four Safari Tour events.

The fourth season (2021/2022) Safari Tour edition, which is expected to feature more events including those in Uganda and maybe Rwanda, is set to begin in May.

Meanwhile back home, this year’s Muthaiga Open, the third leg in the 2021 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series scheduled for this weekend at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course, was oversubscribed and the organisers were forced to reduce the field on handicap bases.

Club captain Dr Kushil Nathwani said Wednesday that the 54-hole tournament, which also counts towards the World Amateur Golf Ranking, had attracted a field of 150 players playing off handicap eight and under.

“We had to reduce the entry to a maximum of 96 players playing off handicap five and under. Muthaiga Open is very popular and in particular at this moment where the course is playing well so everyone would like to come and play at Muthaiga," said Nathwani.

Away in Machakos, over 80 players had listed their names for this weekend’s Captain’s Prize golf tournament being sponsored by Nescafe and other sponsors.