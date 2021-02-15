Hoare's team wins Royal Ladies Invitation title

Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chairman Sarah Hoare partnered by Vet Lab Sports Club’s Rachel Ndei and Mercy Nyanchama managed to put together an impressive combined score of 108 points to claim the team title during the Royal Ladies Invitation held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club course at the weekend.

Hoare, a member of the club, carded 35 points, while handicap five Nyanchama posted 34 points, then Ndei, a former Lady Captain at Vet Lab, produced an impressive 39 points to steer her team to a one point victory in the colourful event.

Finishing in third place with a total of 107 was the team of Betty Ichangi (37), D. Night (36) and Lydia Obonyo, who carded 34 points. The all juniors team of Ashley Awuor, Faith Ontune and Dorcas Mideva from Rose Naliaka’s Africa Golf program, returned a total of 101 points to finish third.

The fourth prize went to the team of Lucy Kisia, Priscilla Waithaka, and Margaret Kalekye on 94 points.

On the other hand, the team of Njeri Onyango, Karen’s Irene Auma and Louisa Gitau returned 92 points to claim the fifth prize, beating the team of Mary Kibuga, Purity Muthoni and Rosemary Njogu by one point.

Taking the individual title with an excellent score of 41 points was Elsebah Oballah, who beat Norah Njeri by one point, with Dorcas Munge on 39 finishing third. Leading the lady guests was D. Kagendo who posted an impressive score of 40 points. Jane Lyoba won the nearest to pin and taking home the longest prize was Ashley Awuor.

In the men’s subsidiary event, Oscar Ikinu beat Lincoln Ireri on countback with 37 points to emerge the winner with Joseah Kogoon 36 points coming home third. In the guest category, E.Waithaka posted 33 points to win on countback from Orlando Lyomu. Club chairman Sunny Babra won the nearest to pin while taking the longest drive was Jassi Syan.

A total of 186 ladies and about 80 men participated in the event organised by the club’s lady captain Dr. Michelle Muhanda and her golf committee.

Brave face

At Kakamega Sports Club, long hitting pro Dismas Indiza won the pro category in the Johnnie Walker/Robert Kennedy Okongo Foundation’s Valentine Golf tournament.

Indiza carded 35 points to win by two points from Jacob Okello, while finishing third was Justus Madoya on 29 points. Emerging as the RKO Foundation winner was Judy Kpmugisha with 29 points.

The overall title for the club members went to Kunal Chandaria, who put up a brave fight to produce an excellent score of 43 points, winning by two points from Salim Amusala. Sanjiv Walia was third on 40 points.

Taking the junior title with a score of 30 points was Briskern Amusala, and leading those in handicap 0 to 18 was James Akonya with 38 points, followed by Paul Otieno in second place with 36 points.

L. Ponulu was third in 34 points, and the guest winner was K.Mutai on 33 points, while winning the nines were Newton Ongalo and Ojwang Lusi.

In Category two, the first prize went to Ayub Shitsetswa with a score of 40 points, followed in second place by Bishop Simon Oketch on 38, with John Muhanji finishing in third on 36 points.

In the guest category, E. Choge carded 34 points, same as lady guest Janet Wasike, while the nines went to Phoebe Nyangweso and Chris Anyonyi.

At Nyeri Golf Club, Maina Keen combined 20 and 23 for a total of 43 points to win the Rose Waikundi and friends Golf Day.

Fr Kimani, on 41, emerged the winner in the men’s section, winning by one point from Peter Rimu, who beat Kimani Bow on countback with 40 points.

In the ladies section, Faith Githaiga carded 40 points to win ahead of Gacheke Simons on 38, with Mercy Mburu on 35 finishing third.