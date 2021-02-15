Hoare's team wins Royal Ladies Invitation title

Frome left to right: The Royal Nairobi Golf Club Ladies Invitation tournament winning team of Sarah Hoare, Mercy Nyanchama, Rachel Ndei and lady captain Michelle Muhanda pose for a photo.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the ladies section, Faith Githaiga carded 40 points to win ahead of Gacheke Simons on 38, with Mercy Mburu on 35 finishing third.
  • The senior’s winner was Baldev Singh on 32 points. The sponsor’s winner was Jane Ngobia on 34 points, and the guest winner was P. Ekwam on 28 points.

Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) chairman Sarah Hoare partnered by Vet Lab Sports Club’s Rachel Ndei and Mercy Nyanchama managed to put together an impressive combined score of 108 points to claim the team title during the Royal Ladies Invitation held at Royal Nairobi Golf Club course at the weekend.

