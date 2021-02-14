Scoville wins NCBA tourney at Vet Lab

Patrick Scoville was in his best form during the weekend as he returned an impressive score of 39 stableford points, to take home the overall title during the second leg of the 20-events NCBA golf series at the Vet Lab Sports Club course.

Then playing off handicap 12, Scoville made a number of pars at the front nine which resulted in 20 points. He then added 19 points from the back nine, to win by one point from men winner Mukesh Bector who started with 16 points in the first nine though he managed to roll in a number of pars for a brilliant 22 points and a total of 38 points.

Finishing second in the men’s section was Ishan Shah playing off handicap 18 who also posted 38 points though was beaten by Bector on countback. On the other hand Shah beat Jeremy Kosgei also on countback, to push Kosgei into third place.

In the ladies section, Joy Ndonga returned 39 points made up of 22 and 17 points, to win by four points from the second placed Margaret Wairimu who had carded 35 points. In third place was Chanelle Wangari now playing off handicap five. She posted 31 points, with Steve Orinda on 37 points taking the junior title.

In the subsidiary events, Calden Smith won the men’s longest drive while taking the ladies title was Joy Ndonga. The nearest to pin men went to Watson Burugu while club vice chairman Mary Maingi was the ladies winner.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, NCBA Group Banking Director Titus Mwithaga said NCBA was keen on partnerships and sponsorships that drive transformation, with sports being a key area of focus for the company.

“Our goal is to facilitate the growth of golf locally and in the process make Kenya an international golf destination. In addition, as a business, we believe sports sponsorship is a key avenue towards reaching out to our stakeholders across the country’,’ said Mwithaga.