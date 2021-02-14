Scoville wins NCBA tourney at Vet Lab

NCBA Managing Director NCBA John Gachora (right) putts as Charles Omondi cheers on during the launch of a new countrywide amateur golf series on January 27, 2021 at the Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Then playing off handicap 12, Scoville made a number of pars at the front nine which resulted in 20 points
  • Finishing second in the men’s section was Ishan Shah playing off handicap 18 who also posted 38 points though was beaten by Bector on countback
  • In the ladies section, Joy Ndonga returned 39 points made up of 22 and 17 points, to win by four points from the second placed Margaret Wairimu who had carded 35 points


Patrick Scoville was in his best form during the weekend as he returned an impressive score of 39 stableford points, to take home the overall title during the second leg of the 20-events NCBA golf series at the Vet Lab Sports Club course.

