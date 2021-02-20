Ciera joins Rimui at the top in Muthiaga Open

Home player Bo Ciera tied with round one leader Peter Rimui of Nanyuki Sports Club at the top of the leaderboard despite dropping a number of shots in the second round of the 2021 Muthaiga Open golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday.

Playing off handicap one, Ciera started off with a round of three over par 74 during the morning first round against Rimui’s one over par 72.

The going was however tough for Rimui during the afternoon round where he posted six over par 77 for a total of 149 to tie with Ciera who returned 75 in the second round.

On the other hand, Kiambu golf Club’s Michael Karanga, who is chasing his third consecutive title in the KAGC series, fired three over par 74, a score he followed it with a five over par 76 for a total of 150 to tie for the third place with among others, J. Gathumbi, Tanzania’s Victor Joseph, and Neer Chandaria.

Gathumbi and Joseph carded 77 and 73 each while Chandaria fired 76 and 74.

The quartet was just a shot better than Nyali Golf and Country Club’s Adel Balala who flew back from South Africa just on time for the first round in the morning. He carded 74 and 77 to tie on 151 with Muthaiga’s Anthony Irungu.

A total of 50 players from the field of 85 players playing off handicap five and under with scores of 165 gross and better qualified for Sunday’s third and final round of the event which is part of the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series.

This year, the Muthaiga Open is being sponsored by Turf Machinery and Irrigation Limited.