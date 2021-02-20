Ciera joins Rimui at the top in Muthiaga Open

Home player Bo Ciera tied with round one leader Peter Rimui of Nanyuki Sports Club at the top of the leaderboard despite dropping a number of shots in the second round of the 2021 Muthaiga Open golf tournament at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club course on Saturday.

