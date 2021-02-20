High stakes as Safari Tour enters final leg at Karen

Mohit Mediratta kisses the title after winning the eighth leg of the Safari Tour

Mohit Mediratta kisses the title after winning the eighth leg of the Safari Tour at the Muthaiga Golf course on February 10, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Karen event has attracted a record entry of 73 players including eight amateurs, and this was to be expected, as both the locals and the foreign players rush for points
  • Mediratta’s victory eventually threw the qualifying chances wide open to some of the players placed between seventh to 13th place in the Order of Merit, with the top six players assured of a place in the starting list of the Magical Kenya Open
  • The battle to fill in the remaining slots for the Kenyans will therefore be fought among John Wangai, Justus Madoya, Edwin Mudanyi, Mathew Omondi, Jacob Okello, Mohit Mediratta and Mathew Wahome who is currently ranked 13th

It’s do or die for some of the Kenyan pros as well as the visiting players, as they line up for Sunday’s first round of the ninth and final leg of the 2020/21 Safari Tour Pro-golf series at the par 72 Karen Country Club course.

