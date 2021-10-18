Koech wins Nandi Bears Open Shield

Nelson Koech during Tannahill Shield

Western's Nelson Koech follows the progress of his shot from the 10th tee on Day One of the 97th Tannahill Shield at Royal Nairobi Golf Club on August 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Koech won by four shots from Limuru Country Club’s Maara who carded 74 and 73 for 147 while finishing third was Geoffrey Karioki on 148, a shot better than Kiambu’s Michael Karanga
  • At Thika Sports Club, Mumbi Njuguna carded 42 points made up of 17 and 25 to claim the overall title in the Lady Captain’s Prize (Marieh Muthee)
  • At Kiambu Golf Club, Henry Chege playing off handicap 22, carded nett 65 6o claim the overall title in the Patrick Kamugi and G.W. Kuria sponsored tournament

Home player Nelson Koech emerged the inaugural winner of the Nandi Bears Open Shield golf tournament which was held for the first time as a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series at the Nandi Bears golf Club course at the weekend.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.