Koech wins Nandi Bears Open Shield

Home player Nelson Koech emerged the inaugural winner of the Nandi Bears Open Shield golf tournament which was held for the first time as a Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series at the Nandi Bears golf Club course at the weekend.

Koech shot 72 in the opening round, and 71 the following day for a total of 143 gross. Finishing second in the event sponsored by National Bank of Kenya and Sireet OEP and attended by Kenya Golf Union Chairman Peter Kiguru was Dennis Maara.

Koech won by four shots from Limuru Country Club’s Maara who carded 74 and 73 for 147 while finishing third was Geoffrey Karioki on 148, a shot better than Kiambu’s Michael Karanga.

Taking the nett title with a score of Simion Chepkwony who beat Eliud Kemboi by one shot while winning the first and second round gross were Ebill Omollo and Elly Barno on 72 and 76 gross. The country’s leading amateurs are now heading to Nakuru for Kenya’s top Strokeplay event, the Kenya Amateur Open Strokeply championship set for this coming weekend.

At Thika Sports Club, Mumbi Njuguna carded 42 points made up of 17 and 25 to claim the overall title in the Lady Captain’s Prize (Marieh Muthee). Leading the men with score of 38 points was S.M. Kibuiya. He won on countback with Brigadier Joseph Muracia while Vincent Karumba was third on 37 points.

Taking the ladies prize was Agnes Kuria who carded 37 to win by one point from Betty Ndenderu, with Wanjiku Njoroge on 35 finishing third.

Leading the guests was James Njogu who posted 40 points, winning ahead of Steve Kiano on 36 and John Njenga was third on 35 points. Taking the longest drive was Channelle Wangari while the men’s winner was Chris Mwenda.

At Kiambu Golf Club, Henry Chege playing off handicap 22, carded nett 65 to claim the overall title in the Patrick Kamugi and G.W. Kuria sponsored tournament. He beat Richard Ngui on countback.

Ngui however was awarded the men’s first prize where Davies Mukuria on 67 nett was second and Elijah Wainaina was third on 68. The gross title went to Caesar Mugo on 83 gross.

He beat Njenga Mbugua on countback while the lady winner was Esther Ngure on 68 nett. Followed in second place by Wanjiru Karume on 72 nett. Leading the guests was John Ndung'u on 72 nett and the sponsors winner was Joseph Muchigi who posted 72 nett.

At Nanyuki Sports Club, Robert Gachai posted 39 points to win the National Bank of Kenya tournament where he won by two points from Francis Nabuk on 37 and third-placed Cyprian Bundi who fired 36 points, one better than Luka Mwangi on 35.

In the ladies section, Dr Samantha Mathu posted 31 points as Mureithi Mutahi on 33 points emerged the guest winner, while Peter Rimui clinched the gross title with a score of 35 points.

Winning the prize reserved for staff was Robert Ogindo who scored 32 points. The nines went to Bahati Moseti on 20 and Patrick Mwangi who carded 19 points.

Summarised results

At Ruiru Sports Club; October Fest Golf tournament; Men winner Suleiman Kamau 42 pts, Mwangi Wahome 41pts, Isaac Nguku 41 pts, Lady winner Mary Wambui 46 pts, Esther Njau 44 pts, Catherine Gitonga 40 pts, Nines; Justus Mathenge, 23 pts, Benjamin Muchungi 23 pts, Guest winner Jacqueline Mapesa 37 pts,

At Sigona; Jumbo Golf Day;Overall Winner: Ann Kabugi 46pts; Runner Up: Sunny Syan 43pts; Ramesh Patel 43pts; Sponsor Winner: Anthony Gathura 42pts; Guest Winner: George Mburu 40pts; Nines;winner G S Phull 22pts: Kiritkumar Patel 24pts; Longest Drive Man : Brij Patel; Lady:- Sophie Liu; Nearest To Pin ; Daniel Munyambu.