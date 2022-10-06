NCBA Bank Golf Series moves to nine-hole Mombasa club

The nine-hole Mombasa Golf Club’s links course, is the venue for the 14th leg in the 2022 NCBA Bank Golf Series this weekend.

A field of 112 players have been drawn mainly from the Coast-based clubs of Mombasa, Nyali, Vipingo, Malindi and Leisure Golf Club.

The 13th leg held at Limuru Country Club a fortnight ago saw lady golfer Wambui Gitonga card a round of 40 points to claim victory in the Division One category.

Players are fighting for qualifying slots in the grand finale where the overall winners will earn a fully paid for trip to the great Fancourt Golf Resort in George, South Africa.

This weekend’s hosting captain James Gitonga said the course was in very good condition because of the irrigation project.

“We have prepared the course well and we are all set for the weekend. Those visiting Mombasa will have a good time on this historical golf course," said Gitonga.

Speaking ahead of the event, NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora said: “As we embark on the homestretch of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series we are pleased to be heading to the Coast this weekend.

“We are looking forward to taking on the challenge that the golf club offers and trust that all golfers will enjoy themselves on the course."

“We are delighted about the impact that this golf series has had so far as we have been able to reach over 3,000 golfers which is exactly what we aimed to achieve."

Vet Lab Sports Club will host the Kenya Ladies Golf Union-sanctioned two-day Eileen Belcher tournament, one of the most popular events in the Ladies golf calendar. It is sponsored by ABSA Bank.

Named after the first Kenya Ladies Golf Union Chairman Eileen Belcher, who presented the trophy in 1937 then known as Inter- District Cup, the tourney marks its 83rd year. It has attracted a field of 96 players divided into four zones battling it out in the 54-hole match play foursomes.

Each of the four zones will be made up of several clubs forming a team of three pairs, with one reserve.

The zones are Red Zone –made up of players from Royal, Sigona and Western Region; Green Zone – Vet lab, Windsor, Railway and Central Region; Yellow Zone -- Muthaiga, Limuru and Coast Region.

Blue Zone will be made up of golfers from Karen, Golf Park and Rift Valley Region.

The Eileen Belcher Trophy is usually open to the A Division players whose handicap index range from plus 5.0 to 14.0.

The Sinclair Quaich is presented to the winners of B Division with handicap index ranging from 11.3 to 20.4.