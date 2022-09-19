Thuku wins Deour Season title at Thika

Thika Sports Club’s Ndegwa Thuku clinched the Detour Season Nine Match Play title at the par 72 Thika Sports Club over the weekend.

Thuku made it to the final after beating Andrew Koech 3-2 in the semi-final match played at his home course. During the weekend final, Thuku took on Jabez Ojowa of Vet Lab, winning 2-1.

Ojowa had fought a close match against former Thika Sports Club chairman Samuel Chege in the second semi-final where he eventually booked a slot in the final winning with a 5-3 margin.

Whilst Koech from Limuru travelled to Ruiru for the third and fourth play-off, Chege did not turn-up thus Koech was awarded the third prize in the event sponsored by Farmers Choice, RH Devani, International PFM Academy and E land, E-Space Tours and Travel, Heritage, Freshly Brewed Africa, and Comztech.

In the Subsidiary event which attracted a big field, Wilfred Oroko and Daniel Mwangi beat Mike Nyangi and Martin Nyaga while Sam Mbinda and Jane Alice Mutuota finished third.

In the main stableford event for the club members and sponsors, lady golfer Julie Wangari produced a fine score of 43 points to claim the overall title with Jessy Ndgwa also with 43 points taking the men’s title, beating Benjamin Muchungi by one point.

In the ladies section, Jane Alice Mutuota carded 39 points ahead of Alice Abere, while taking the awards for the nines were Ariithi Gitonga on 23 and Daniel Mwangi who also posted 23 points.

Peter Kiige and Caroline Njeru won the longest drive and the nearest to pin awards went to Ngumo Kingori and Julie Wangari while leading the sponsors was Sam Mbinda with 30 points.

At Thika Sports Club, lady golfer Lucy Maina was in her top form during the weekend as she posted 43 points playing off handicap 21, to claim the Syngenta golf tournament which was sponsored by Syngenta for the seventh year and attracted a field of 201 players.

Taking the men’s title with an impressive score of 42 points was Lawson Gachre who won by two points from Hanif Kurji, while Irene Kamutu took the ladies title with a score of 42 points.

Coming home second in the ladies section was Margaret Ngugi on 40 and the B.W Ikua emerged the supplementary winner on 43 points.

Anthony Kiragu and Carol Mueni were the guest and sponsors winners on 37 and 35 points respectively. The nines went to S.M. Kibuiya and Wanjiru Gathecha on 23 and 22 points, with Manaav Shah claiming the junior tiytle with 39 points.



At Limuru Country Club, Wambui Gitonga carded a round of 40 points to win the 13th leg of the 2022 NCBA Golf Series.

Gitonga beat club captain Gitau Ngaruiya by one point, while in the second division Gitiria kamau emerged top on 43 points.

In third division, Maria Maali carded a total of 38 points to win ahead of James Kabiru, who managed 37 points, with 12-year-old Mumbi Gatu taking the ladies title after posting 35 points, while the juniors were led by Victory Waiyaki on 36 points.

Meanwhile, Mark Wambugu and Julius Wokabi took top honors in the first and second nine with 22 and 25 points in the first and second nine respectively.

James Mugo emerged the winner in the Staff category having carded a round of 44 points playing off handicap 25. The winners will travel to Muthaiga towards the end of the year for the grand finale where the top four will enjoy a fully-sponsored golf tour at The Fan Court Golf Estate in George South Africa. From Limuru, action now moves to Mombasa on October 8.

Commenting on the Series, NCBA Group Property Finance Manager, Stella Mutai, said: “Today’s golf was one of the best in the series so far. With over 200 golfers having registered for the event, it just shows the level of acceptance that the series has had so far. As a bank that is interested in the sport, we are proud to see how far the sport of golf has come in this country, and we look forward to seeing even more development in this space in future years."

The Following are summerised results of the weekend golf round:

At Nandi Bears Club: CFAO Motors By Toyota Golf Day; Overall winner;

Wilson Chepkwony 43 points, cb Jacob Keino. Lady winner- Emmy Suge 38 points. Junior Winner Elvis Kiplimo 35 points.

At Nanyuki Sports Club: Chairman’s Prize; Overall winner- James Warui 42 points, Men winner- Joshua Kinoti 40 pts, Patrick Ekwam 39, Lady winner- Jenny achuka 37, Marion Githinji 35, Guest winner- Fred Mugambi 36, Junior- Joseph warui 31, Nines: Joseph Githui 20, Joseph ainaina 20 points.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club: September Mug & Ladies’ Pendant. Best Gross- Martin Ombura 78, Winner (A) Martin Ombura 70, Lumatete Muchai 71, Vishnu Dhutia 72. Division B- Taib Bajaber 71 cb Ian Marshall 71, Ally Is-Haq 72, (Div C) Fumihiro Obara 67, Sammy Olinda 68, Ijaz Sheikh 70 nett. (Div D) Abraham Kiprotich 73, Shay Chauhan 74.