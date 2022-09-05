James Kimani wins Vet Lab leg of NCBA Series

Middle level handicapper James Kimani was in great form during the weekend as he produced an impressive 42 points in a hotly contested NCBA Golf series to claim the Division one title at the par 72 Vet Lab Sports Club course.

Playing off handicap 16, he rolled in a number of pars on both nines to beat second-placed Aleem Ladak who had carded 40 points.

In the second division, high handicapper Manoj Shanker brought home 43 points to win by two points from lady golfer Grace Wanjohi.

In the third division which marked the 12th leg of the regional series, Kozue Oba, playing off handicap 39, carded 35 to win by one point from Jayesh Chavda.

At the same time, Rachel Ndei and Navya Nagda claimed the bragging rights in the Ladies and Juniors categories having scored 39 and 40 points respectively.

In the Nines, Abraham Samoei and Onesmus Mwaura were the stars after carding 21 and 22 points in the first and second nine respectively.

In the Longest Drive challenge, Terra Saidimu claimed the men’s title, while Euster Gerald emerged as the winner in the Ladies’ category.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Ondieki claimed the Closest to the Pin challenge victory with Charles Omondi taking home the prize for the Staff contest.

“I am delighted to note the incredible progress that we have achieved in the series so far, having held twelve tournaments so far which have attracted the participation of about 1800 amateur golfers including junior golfers. Today, we have had one of the biggest turnouts in the series with over 200 golfers having participated in today’s tournament.

This is exactly why we started this golf tournament – to offer as many golfers as possible a chance to play and compete in this great sport. Our aim is to contribute to the growth and development of the sport and ensure we take it to the next level," said NCBA Group Company Secretary Waweru Mathenge

“These events also provide us with an opportunity to connect with our customers on a personal level and that is why we truly value them. The series is more than just about the golf sport itself—it is a way for us as a bank to give back to our customers, who have supported us throughout the years in our journey to become one of the top financial institutions in the country,” he added.

The Series continues on September 17 at Limuru Country Club.

At Ruiru Sports Club, the overall title in the Chrloride Exide golf tournament went to Dominic Chege, playing off handicap 18.

He posted a total of 41 points to win by one point from the men winner Cyrus Wakaro, who beat second placed James Ndichu on 40 points.

In the men’s division two, Dr Edward Karanja carded 39 points, while the ladies winner was Irene Wamoro on 37 points, beating Mary Muthoni by one point.

In the ladies division two, Lucy Mwangi carded 37 to win by two points from Beatrice Ngima who beat Jane Ndirangu on countback.

In the ladies division three, Jane Macharia posted 38 points. The nines went to Stephen Mureithi and Elias Kariuki who posted 22 points each.

Leading the guests was D.K, Muthua who carded 35 points, with Hilda Muhia emerging the lady guest after posting 32 points.

The sponsors were led by Jessy Ndegwa who posted 34 points, beating Anne Ngumba on countback while George Karuku was third on 33 points.

At Royal Nairobi Golf Club, lady golfer Njeri Wachira posted 41 points to win the Magical Kenya golf tournament.

In the men’s section, Peter Serem produced 40 points to emerge winner, beating handicap two Kevin Juma by two points.

In the ladies section, Diana Mbuga posted 39 points to win by one point from Fridah Shiroya.

The nines went to Alfred Okanda and Austin Ondaba who carded 21 points each, while Kevin Juma on level par 72 won the gross title.

The seniors were represented by Mary Cox who carded 35 points, while leading in the Junior category was Maryam Mwakitawa who carded 37 points.