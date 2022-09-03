Team Kenya jets out for All Africa Challenge

Kenya’s national ladies team for the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) left on Saturday for Tanzania for this year’s championship at the par 72 Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club course.

This year, Kenya is being represented by Chanelle Wangare of Vet Lab Sports Club, Naomi Wafula currently based at Vipingo and also playing off handicap one, while Mercy Nyanchama also from Vet Lab playing off two, is the reserve player. The team will be managed by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Chairman, Rosemary Olonde.

Professional Anil Shah coached the team from August 15 in Nairobi though he did not travel with them.

“Kenya is being represented by a strong and determined team which I believe will do well in Tanzania. The three have performed extremely well in the Kenya Ladies Golf Union organised events and I have no doubt they are up to the task,’’ Shah told Nation Sport on Saturday.

They will have a practice round on Sunday before the tournament gets underway on Monday with the flag raising ceremony. The opening round will be played on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a group of 15 Kenya Lady Golfers also travelled to Dar es Salaam as supporters to cheer the Kenya team and also participate in the subsidiary golfing events and the Tanzania Ladies Open.

The AACT is a biennial continental Ladies’ golf championship in Africa that had its inaugural edition in May 1992.

The idea of the tournament was mooted by Tessa Covell, the then President of the Zambia Ladies' Golf Union, with the reasoning that "none of the African countries were realistically able to compete in the World Championships, their golfing standards simply needed a home-grown training ground, rotating within the geographical area."

Over 35 countries had indicated their willingness to participate in the tournament though those which had confirmed by close of the week were, Uganda, Nigeria, Botswana, Malawi, Togo, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Senegal, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Morocco, Tunisia, Mali, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Mauritius, Gabon, Egypt, Sierra Leone, Cameroon, and hosts Tanzania.