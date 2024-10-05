Commonwealth Games boss on charm offensive as ‘Club Games’ lose their shine

Concerned by the diminishing international stature, and lack of ready hosts for the Commonwealth Games, the new Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Chris Jenkins is on a charm offensive in the country to consolidate support for the quadrennial international multi-sport event held among athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

On Friday, Jenkins arrived in Nairobi with a message of hope, reforms, and promise of a new dawn not only for the Games, but also for Africa. And it is easy to see why. Twice, countries have walked away from their commitment to host the Games after winning hosting rights.

Victoria State in Australia backed out of hosting the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games scheduled for 2026 “due to budget blowouts” in July last year.

But even before Victoria State committed to hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games, officials had struggled to find a host for the “Club Games” before Victoria volunteered in April 2022.

But that wasn’t the first time a host nation was walking away from its commitment to host the Commonwealth Games.

Two cities - Durban in South Africa and Edmonton in Canada - had both bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Edmonton withdrew its bid in February 2015, leaving Durban as the sole bidder for the 2022 Games.

Had Durban hosted the Games, it would have been the first time for an African city to host the championships. But CGF stripped Durban of the hosting rights in March 2017 due to financial constraints.

Subsequently, CGF relaunched the bid for the Games, and English cities Birmingham and Liverpool expressed interests. Birmingham won the bid and hosted the Games.

Afterwards, former adviser to Birmingham City Council, Max Caller, said the hosting of the Commonwealth Games was a mistake given its legacy of financial problems. Caller said the Games had been a “challenge too far” for a council beset with difficulties.

Following Victoria State’s withdrawal as hosts of 2026 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow has stepped in as new hosts in a deal backed by the Scottish government.

A scaled-down version of the event featuring fewer sports and athletes, will return to the city 12 years after it last hosted the Games. It will feature between 10 and 13 sports, compared to 18 in 2014, and 19 in 2022.

On Monday and Tuesday, Jenkins will preside over the Commonwealth Sport Africa and Europe Regional Forum in Mombasa. It will discuss, among other things, Africa’s chances of hosting the “Cub Games.”

The meeting involving delegates from 30 countries from Africa and Europe will take place from Monday for two days at Pride Inn Hotel, Mombasa.

This is the first time Africa is hosting the meeting, and Jenkins has said members will explore the possibility of Africa hosting the games for the first time.

Last year, the Commonwealth Games got a new patron and president respectively after a long period.

The meeting comes after King Charles III, who was crowned on May 6, last year, took over as the game’s patron, replacing her later mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Jenkins succeeded Dame Louise Martin of Scotland as the CGF president on November 15 last year after the Scot had served for nearly a decade since 2014.

“Even before the election, it has been my dream and desire to come to Kenya and especially Africa to talk, discuss and dialogue and understand what should be done to improve the games for both able bodied and para athletes,” Jenkins, a former Welsh rowing international, said.

Before addressing the media at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi yesterday, Jenkins also met officials from the national sports federations and National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

“I wanted to listen to members so that we can make better decisions without these officials and coaches,” Jenkins, Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE).

Jenkins said that he wants to change people’s mindsets on how para sports have been handled at the “Club” Games and also make sure that the games are sustainable at a decreased cost but high on social investment.

“We must talk about how we shall bring the games to Africa, especially in 2030 and how we can make them suitable and sustainable at low cost,” said Jenkins.

Commonwealth Games might be the biggest games festival in the world after the Olympic Games, but the Games have over the years sailed into turbulent waters with its future looking uncertain as former British colonies find it costly to host the games.

“CGF membership is growing and Africa is playing a significant role in that growth with Gabon and Togo becoming the newest members in 2023 with Benin also lined up,” said NOC-K president Paul Tergat. Rwanda had been the last country to join the Commonwealth, in 2009.