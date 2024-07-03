Private hospital caught up in scandal over anti-government protest funds

A private hospital in Marsabit town has been embroiled in a scandal involving money meant to settle bills of youths injured during the Gen Z protests.

The administrator of Nomads Hospital has been sacked following revelations that he colluded with an individual to have Sh150,000 transferred to the hospital's account to pay for youths allegedly injured during the protests.

The hospital owner, Dr Ibrahim Wache, said the administrator had struck a deal with a secondary school teacher to forge documents claiming that students injured during the June 25 demonstrations had been treated at his facility.

“Following the shocking news I received that money was sent to my facility account, I have taken administrative measures and found that the administrator was convinced by a teacher to enter into a deal with her about students who were allegedly injured,” Wache said in a statement.

“I have suspended the administrator and reported the matter to the DCI.”

He said the Sh150,000 paid into his facility’s account had been returned to the Gen Z national kitty.

Wache asked the Gen Zs for forgiveness as he assured them that he would cooperate with the authorities in the investigation.

But the teacher, who spoke to Nation.Africa on condition of anonymity, denied the allegations.

He said he visited Nomads Hospital when he heard that some injured youths were being treated there. After making enquiries, he was informed that four students had been admitted to the facility.

He said that although he had not seen them, he had passed on the information to those organising the payment.

However, when an update was posted on Gen Z forums, it raised some concerns.

"I was aware of the payment, but I was shocked when they protested that no one was seriously injured, let alone hospitalised, and accused me of being involved in fraud, which was not the case," the teacher said. "The Gen Zs approached me and I explained what had happened."