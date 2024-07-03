Another charred body found in Sunbeam Mall a week after anti-finance bill protests

Another body has been found at Sunbeam Mall along Mfangano Street in Nairobi, a week after the building was burnt down during anti-finance bill protests.

According to a police report, the charred body was found by workers clearing debris after the June 25 protests that set the building ablaze.

"The body was badly burned and decomposing when it was discovered on July 2," the report said.

Police visited the scene and confirmed it was a man before taking the body to the city morgue for DNA analysis, autopsy and preservation.

Last week, the body of a man identified as Mathew Njoroge, 56, was discovered by management who were sifting through the rubble.

Police officers visiting the scene found the burnt body in one of the rooms on the third floor and it was later identified by family members.

The body was discovered on Thursday June 27, two days after the shopping complex was destroyed in the chaos.

Property of unknown value was destroyed on Tuesday night, June 25, after the five-storey building in Nairobi's CBD caught fire following massive looting by violent demonstrators who targeted key business establishments in the city during protests against the Finance Bill.

The building is one of dozens that have been attacked and looted by mobs that have joined protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Tuesday's protests, which took place in several districts, resulted in widespread destruction of property and looting, leaving business owners with significant losses.

Speaking during a meeting with bishops from the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA), the President vowed to deal decisively with the "goons" who invaded and torched the Parliament buildings during last week's protests.

According to Ruto, those responsible for the violence were criminals who exploited a peaceful protest against the Finance Bill and they must face the full force of the law.