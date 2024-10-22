Rigathi Gachagua summoned by DCI over assassination claim

Kenya’s chief crime buster has launched investigations into claims by the country’s impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that there have been at least two attempts to eliminate him following his fallout with President Ruto.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned Mr Gachagua to record a statement over the allegations he made on Sunday on the steps of Karen Hospital in Nairobi where he had been admitted for two days.

The death-attempt claims were part of the various bombshells that the impeached deputy president dropped, including revelations that Dr Ruto wanted him out of government for telling him the truth on taxation, housing programme and investment plans by the Adani Group.

In a letter to Mr Gachagua on Monday evening, the DCI asked the embattled former DP to appear on Tuesday to shed light on his allegations.

“You were quoted saying, "On August 30th, in Kisumu, undercover security agents entered my room, bugged it, and one of them tried to poison my food. We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning,” the letter reads in part.

“In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on 22nd October 2024 at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters, Mazingira Complex-Kiambu Road, to formally record your statement to enable prompt and thorough investigations into the matter.”

Mr Gachagua is also said to have alleged on September 3 that a team from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) came to Nyeri and tried to poison the food that was meant for him and the Kikuyu council of elders.

Impeached DP Gachagua speaks after being discharged from Karen Hospital in Nairobi

According to DCI, the remarks from Mr Gachagua are serious that needs argent attention, hence the invitation to appear.

“We understand the sensitivity of the allegations and assure you that this matter will be handled with the seriousness it deserves. Your statement is a crucial component of our investigation.”

The latest development comes days after the government withdrew the DP’s security detail from his private homes in Mathira, Nyeri, and Karen, Nairobi.

In his address on Sunday, Mr Gachagua said his life and that of his family were in danger since he had no security.

Following his impeachment, Mr Gachagua is banking on courts to get back his position that has already been handed over to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

However, an order issued by the High Court in Kerugoya barred Prof Kindiki from assuming office until the matter is heard and determined.