'Kenya is a rigged economy': Senators debate national crisis after deadly protests

Senators on Wednesday took time to discuss the state of the nation following weeks of deadly protests that left at least 39 people dead, scores injured and property of unknown value destroyed.

In a Motion moved by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, senators rallied behind the protesters, saying they shared the issues of the youth, especially Generation Z.

The issues include corruption, impunity, incompetence in state and public appointments, opulent lifestyles of civil servants, unemployment and high cost of living among other problems bedevilling the economy.

In his communication to the House, Speaker Amason Kingi said it was time the Senate as a house and leadership confronted the realities facing the country as it was "the only House that goes to the grassroots".

“We have lost Kenyans and as a House, we need to reflect on these happenings. It is a moment as leaders we need to do a lot of soul searching. The many issues that have been raised by those who have been protesting cannot be wished away,” said Mr Kingi.

Better placed

“Nobody is better placed to address the issues other than the leadership and more particularly the Senate. We have to confront the realities as a house and leadership. If there is a day this country yearns for leadership, it is today,” he added.

Moving the Motion, Senator Cheruiyot said the ongoing protests were an indictment on the leadership of the country.

He said the country was in an extremely difficult place that not many countries have gone to and come back from, adding that the situation called for introspection and a rethink.

“We are deeply embarrassed that it has taken our children to point out to us that we are naked as a leadership. We are in extraordinary times and (the) ordinary solutions we have proposed in the past cannot work this time. Unless we are genuine, honest and we mean it, let us not begin this conversation on this floor,” said the Kericho senator.

He argued that the Motion was only the beginning of leading the country towards solutions aimed at redeeming and recovering "our country".

Rigged economy

The lawmaker agreed with the issues raised by the protesting youths, saying Kenya is a rigged economy where those close to power and those with advantages can enjoy life at the expense of other millions of Kenyans.

“Where the country has reached, it needs a complete overhaul. I am afraid that not the usual glue and gum that we always put on leaking areas will solve this this time. If it is a pipe, it is time to decommission it and put up a new pipe,” he said.

Seconding the motion, Senate Minority Leader Stewart Madzayo said the protests were necessitated by the controversial Finance Bill, which has since been dropped by President William Ruto.

“When taxes are too much, then people will go to the streets. As leaders, we must lead by example. Things are not working well and people are suffering. The sudden opulence of leaders close to power is troubling. This is what Gen Z is now against. We are ready as the Senate to meet with Gen Z,” said the Kilifi senator.

Collective call for action

In their collective call for action, the senators want all government ministries, departments, agencies and constitutional commissions, including Parliament, to implement austerity measures in the discharge of their respective functions.

They also want the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and other government multi-sectoral agencies in governance, justice, law and order to step up and make concerted efforts to fight corruption.

They also want the National Police Service to stop abductions, unlawful arrests and extrajudicial killings and to exercise restraint in dealing with peaceful and unarmed demonstrators.

The senators also demanded the release of all those arrested for planning and participating in peaceful demonstrations.

They also want the government to waive hospital bills for those injured during the demonstrations and to pay for the funerals of those who lost their lives.