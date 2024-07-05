Inside Ruto’s two-hour engagement with the youth on X Spaces

President William Ruto on Friday made good on his promise to engage with young people on X, where the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests were initially planned and organised, marking the first time a sitting President has directly engaged with citizens on a social media platform.

After over an hour of trying and failing to host the X Spaces on his own handle, the President finally settled on being hosted by @Osama_Otero, who had initially hosted the 17-hour Twitter space on June 23, where the #7days of rage protests which culminated in the invasion of Parliament buildings by protesters on June 25.

The President’s X Spaces attracted more than 3 million listeners and explored multiple issues, many of which had initially been raised by the protesting youth, but also other pertinent issues including corruption in government and incompetence of some members of his Cabinet.

The President began by apologising for not giving a listening ear to the issues raised by young people.

“I have been listening in different other spaces, now I have the opportunity to listen on this platform,” he said.

Kenyans put him to task to explain why he seems out of touch with reality, why he’s “not empathetic” to their ordeals, why his government officials, including Members of Parliament associated with him, are so arrogant and display obnoxious opulence, among other issues.

Most of his responses were not new, but he went on to apologise for many mistakes, including those that were not necessarily made by him. He pledged to make changes in his government and “speak to” some of the leaders faulted by the attendees.

But he also denied many allegations which he claimed were sheer misinformation and disinformation, among them the cause of death of 12-year-old Kennedy Onyango, the number of protest-related fatalities, and the alleged ‘massacre’ in Githurai on the night of June 25.

“I said up to now, 25 Kenyans died out of this unfortunate scenario that has affected our country in the last two weeks. Some reckless people have put the number at 150,” Dr Ruto said, adding that there was no massacre in Githurai.

He also claimed Kennedy Onyango, who was killed during protests in Ongata Rongai on June 27, was not shot eight times by a police officer, but by a ‘criminal’ who snatched the gun from the police and started shooting indiscriminately.

He vowed that the police officer whose image has been circulating online and is claimed to have killed Rex Masai will be brought to book. He asked the young listeners to send him photos and videos of the officer.

The host, Osama_Otero, who was among those illegally abducted by police during the protests, did not give the President an easy time either. After narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors, he pressed the President to explain what he would do about the arrests.

“That is not right,” the President said. “Let us agree first that the era of extra-judicial killings is no longer with us. There’s a new problem called abduction, and it is something that I am going to exercise my mind on because the police have clear rules of how to arrest citizens if they have to.”

When asked about the arrogance and display of opulence by many leaders in his government and Members of Parliament associated with him, Dr Ruto was forced to apologise for that, terming them innocent mistakes made from “inexperience and excitement.”

He specifically apologised on behalf of Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who also chairs the parliamentary budget committee, and the majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who have recently made comments that didn’t sit well with Kenyans, saying they’re young leaders he’s mentoring to take up future leadership positions in the country.

Incompetence

Attendees also challenged the President to explain the perceived incompetence in his Cabinet, specifically asking if he would dismiss his ministers and appoint new ones, but the President said that would not be possible, although he would soon “reorganise government.”

“When you sit in the place that I sit, there are many things you have to think about, and I have given my undertaking this (Friday) afternoon, that I am looking at how differently we can reorganise government for it to deliver effectively,” he said.

As he closed, the President turned to the pertinent issues facing the youth, including unemployment and lack of representation in government. He said most of his trips have been to create job opportunities for the youth abroad. He also vowed to reform the National Youth Council. He hinted at appointing a youth affairs advisor to the Cabinet.

The X Spaces ended about 20 minutes after the initially planned 5pm end time, but the President proceeded to go live on his account to offer a final prayer for the youth and the country.