Anti-tax demos aftermath: Molo MP Kuria Kimani loses two vehicles, hundreds of chickens

Molo MP Kuria Kimani is counting losses running into millions of shillings after his property was torched by anti-Finance Bill protesters in Molo.

Mr Kimani is also the chairman of the Finance and National Planning Committee, which is at the centre of the consideration of the controversial tax plan that President William Ruto was forced to withdraw after a youth-led protest rocked at least 35 of the 47 counties.

Two of his vehicles estimated to cost more than Sh1mllion were reduced to ashes.

The MP’s Ford Ranger was damaged after its windscreen was smashed by angry protesters leaving shattered glasses on the vast compound.

The charred shell of a car at Molo MP Kuria Kimani's residence. It was torched during recent Finance Bill protests. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Several windows of his main house were also smashed by a huge stone.

Consequently, at least 10 members of the multi-agency security officers comprising of regular police, General Service Unit (GSU) and Administration police officers have been deployed to guard the MP's residential house during the day and during the night 20 security officers are deployed.

On Tuesday, the angry and unafraid protesters did not spare the MP’s chicken coop as hundreds of chickens were burnt during the broad daylight attack.

Some of the live chickens were also stolen by the protesters who had a field day at his palatial home in the upper Milimani area.

When theNation team arrived at the home, the smell of roasted chicken hung in the air and one would think it was a chicken kitchen.

A host of interdenominational pastors and members of the public convened at the MP’s home on Friday to assess the damage.

However, the MP who is also the chairperson of the Finance Committee was not in the house and was said to be in Nairobi.

The clergy condemned the incident and urged the youths to show restraint and embrace dialogue.

"It was not fair on what the youths did to their MP,” said Bishop David Njoroge of Neema Lema Church.

“Jobs will not be created by destroying other people's properties or looting but will only be created by respecting the government and following the right," said the clergyman.