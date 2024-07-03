Business owners step up security against looters during demos

Business owners have stepped up security to protect their property in the wake of the anti-governmental protests that have rocked parts of the country.

Traders are counting losses that run into millions of shillings after their businesses were looted and others set ablaze in various towns.

In downtown Nairobi on Tuesday, traders armed themselves with wooden clubs and metal bars to protect their businesses from looters after the chaotic scenes of last week.

In Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County real estate investors have hired additional private guards to beef up security.

Initially, the anti-tax demos organised by Gen Zs were largely peaceful until they turned deadly; over 20 people have been shot dead, widespread damage of property and looting.

“There is increased demand for private guards who want to protect their property should there be chaos like last Tuesday,” said Joshua Too, a private security firm operator in Eldoret.

A spot check by Nation.Africa established that traders are not restocking their stores for fear of losing their goods to looters.

“I do not want a repeat of what occurred last week when I lost property worth millions of shillings to rowdy protesters,” said Amos Kamau, a trader in Eldoret.

The Kenya National Private Security Workers Union said private security guards complement the National Police Service by helping to enforce law and order during protests.

The union’s secretary-general and founder Isaac Andabwa said private guards should be trained on modern security techniques and be equipped with appropriate equipment to effectively deal with criminals.

“In as much as private guards are in demand, a lot of reforms need to be done. They need proper security skills and equipment to effectively protect lives and property,” said Mr Andabwa.

The police, military and other security personnel have been deployed to quell violence by protesters in major towns.

The protests escalated when members of the National Assembly voted in the favour of the controversial Finance Bill, 2024.

There was public outcry after lawmakers passed the Bill which sought to impose more taxes on Kenyans who are already suffering due to the high cost of living.

But President William Ruto declined to assent to the Bill and withdrew it.

Eldoret town has been the epicentre of the demonstrations in the North Rift region where four people were killed while scores of others sustained injuries during last week’s demonstrations.

Fifteen suspects appeared in an Eldoret court where they were charged with looting and destruction of property.

Two high-end nightclubs, restaurants, a municipal court, vehicles, the Kenya National Library and Geminia Insurance Company Ltd building were burnt after the protests turned chaotic in Eldoret.

The proprietor of HL Chemist and mobile phones store, Morgan Kipkoech, said he lost goods worth Sh10 million when rowdy protesters broke into his business premises and looted property.

Rugendo Bata store owner, David Wakaimba, 89, said he lost stock worth Sh100 million, while the owner of Baniyas Square Club and Restaurant lost over Sh40 million when thieves stole several TV sets, a public address system and assorted alcoholic drinks among other properties.

Security teams were on Tuesday deployed to strategic positions while anti-riot police patrolled in major towns to help prevent lawlessness by protesters.