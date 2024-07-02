Government assures foreign nations of security amid protests

The government of Kenya on Tuesday moved to assure foreign nations of its commitment to maintain national security amid the wave of protests that have been witnessed in most parts of the country in the past two weeks.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the country’s long-term security will not be compromised and that the government will do all it takes to restore sanity.

In his communication to the heads of diplomatic missions in Nairobi on the state of affairs in Kenya, Mr Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, noted that the government has taken measures to contain protests that turn riotous and exceed the constitutionally permissible guardrails.

“The state will continue to protect the people, public institutions and private property within its territory,” Mr Mudavadi assured.

He spoke as the country witnessed a series of violent protests on Tuesday in most parts of the country including the four cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Nakuru.

“What began as peaceful protests turned violent, leading to loss of lives, injuries and destruction of public and private property.

“It is heartbreaking to note that several young people lost their lives during the public unrest. I can affirm this Administration's stand and assurance that any death above zero is unacceptable and highly regrettable,” the PCS said.

He said that last week, the situation degenerated into a potent threat to national security with targeted attacks on critical state institutions including Parliament, the Supreme Court of Kenya and the Office of the Governor of Nairobi County, but assured that the government had out in place measures to prevent reoccurrence.

“Organised attacks targeting strategic institutions that represent democracy, law and order were evident. It is against this backdrop that I wish to communicate to you, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, the Government's perspectives on the state of affairs and geopolitical developments in general,” Mr Mudavadi said.

He also pointed out that the government positively acknowledge the legitimate concerns raised by the majority of Kenyan youth, particularly on unemployment, high cost of living, perceived political neglect and limited opportunities for exercising their innovations and energetic potential, adding that the concerns will be addressed.

“However, all over the world, it is emerging that radical groups and political opportunists have found ways and means of exploiting loopholes within the genuine concerns and expressions of citizens. This has seen endless cycles of violent riots worldwide with little willingness by the actors to provide sustainable and lasting solutions.”

He noted that the current cycle of global financial challenges including the debt crisis, is a major concern to the Kenyan government just as it is to other foreign nations.

“This debt crisis has been exacerbated by events far beyond the control of any single state. The multiple global crises which have resulted in a weightier debt burden, especially to African states include Covid-19, foreign exchange instability, climate change such as drought and flooding, geoeconomic tensions, trade frictions and massive supply chain disruption by the Russia- Ukraine, Gaza and other wars, and the blockade of the Red Sea waterway by the Houthi rebels.”

Kenya like other developing states, Mr Mudavadi said, finds itself on the horns of a dilemma; compelled to choose between servicing the debt or serving its people.

The distressing global debt burden requires urgent reforms to the international financial systems to guarantee a prosperous future, he said.

President William Ruto, he added, has invested enormous time and energy advocating for reforms of the international financial architecture based on an appreciation of the risk that runaway debt portends particularly to Africa.

“The Government has put the country back to fulfilling its international obligations including repaying debts and participating in global governance of consequential matters such as climate change, peace and security.

“Kenya is a signatory to international agreements, most of them human-centred. Therefore, Kenya's domestic policies endeavour to uphold our commitments to international instruments including human rights and freedoms, the rule of law, democracy and timely achievement of Sustainable Development Goals.”

Kenya's foreign policy, he said, has prioritized economic diplomacy with youth-oriented policies at the centre.

He assured that the Kenyan government is steadfast in maintaining the country’s image as a peace-loving nation with a remarkable role in conflict resolution and mediation across the Africa and globally.

“The President has unequivocally expressed his readiness to engage and reason together with the young people in Kenya on a conducive platform, seeking convergence on the way forward concerning the country's governance challenges, debt burden, economic shocks and political choices.

“The Government acknowledges that the youth have a long-drawn stake in the future of our beloved country,” he said.

He also said the proposed multi-stakeholder all-inclusive National Steering Committee (NSC) to spearhead country-wide dialogue and consultations with the youth and all citizens will go a long way in addressing the concerns raised by the youth and other Kenyans.