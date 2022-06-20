KGU announces provisional squad for Victoria Cup

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) over the weekend announced a list of 14 players, who are expected to start training under coach John van Liefland, in preparation for next month’s Victoria Cup against Uganda.

Making the announcement at the conclusion of this year’s Kenya Amateur Match Play Golf Championship at Royal Nairobi Golf Club, KGU Chairman Njani Ndiritu said the squad will later on be reduced to 10 players.

This year’s Victoria Cup will be hosted by Kenya at Limuru Country Club from July 28 to 31 where each team will be represented by 10 players.

The squad also includes seven juniors and seven seniors, though it does include some of the players who have not been regulars in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) series, such as Adel Balala, and junior player Andrew Wahome both from Nyali Golf and Country Club.

Balala has not featured in most of the KAGC events so far played, while Wahome is in school in South Africa.

Speaking on the Match Play Championship which marked its 100th year, Ndiritu thanked the hosing club Royal Nairobi for having accepted to host the event.

'The Kenya Golf Union was formed in 1928 here at Royal Nairobi Golf Club and it is indeed an honour to be here again to make history once more, by staging the 100th edition of the Match Championship.

We are also honoured with the presence of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Scotland, Tournament Director Kevin Barker who accepted our invitation to come and be present during this year’s event’’ said Ndiritu.

He thanked all the players who participated in this year’s Championship, saying it was great seeing such a big entry which included players from Uganda, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

