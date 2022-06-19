Maara edges Sandhu to win Match Play Championship

Limuru Country Club’s Dennis Maara Sunday beat the tournament favourite Jay Sandhu 7-6 in a grueling 36-hole final match to claim the 2022 Kenya Amateur Match Play Championship title at Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

The 32-year-old Maara, who led by five holes at the end of the first 18 holes, becomes the first amateur to qualify for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open tournament.

The long-hitter Maara made it to the final after beating Kenya Amateur Stroke Play Champion Adel Balala 1-up in the semis where Jay Sandhu also posted a 1-up victory against junior golfer Njoroge Kibugu.

“Its been a great though long and tiring eight rounds of golf. I am however very happy to become the first player to qualify for the Kenya Open,' said Maara, who said his toughest matches were against Carl Wambasi in the first round, where Maara won 2-1 and the semi -final against Balala.

“It feels amazing winning the match play and I must congratulate all the players for a wonderful golf. Playing in the final obviously has all sorts of pressure, but as everyone puts his best game. Jay Sandhu is a great player and he gave it his best, though things did not workout well as he probably expected. I am so grateful to my family for allowing me to be here playing over those days. This is definitely is for them," said Maara, who said he will take a break before resuming the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series.

Maara suggested that in future the Kenya Golf Union should probably try and have the stroke play qualifying played over two rounds or better still just have one stroke play round.

His sentiments were supported by Jay Sandhu who said playing eight rounds of very competitive golf was very tiring.

Sandhu, who led the 36-hole stroke play event with an impressive seven under par, paid great tribute to his opponent for displaying an amazing golf.

In the Match Play, Sandhu had beaten Ebill Omollo 2-1 after dismissing junior golfer Mikael Kihara in the second round having started with a win against Willy Mastamet.