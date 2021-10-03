Joseph Nyaga claims top prize at Nation Series finale

Hussein Ibrahim

Hussein Ibrahim follows the progress of his tee shot during the Nation Classic Golf Series finale at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on October 2, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A number of juniors also participated in the event where Wanderi kariuki with a fine score of 38 points emerged the winner. The two nines went to Sunil Parmar on 22 points and on-form Abner Onsomu, whose four under par 23 points at the back nine that included four birdies earned him the back nine prize.
  • This year, the Nation Media Group was joined by a host of partners among them Inchcape Kenya, which had offered a Sh20 million Land Rover Defender for a hole-in-one, which was not however won.

Home golfer Joseph Nyaga was in his best form during the weekend as he overcame a strong challenge from a record field of 283 golfers to claim the overall title in the 36th edition of the annual Nation Classic golf series at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.