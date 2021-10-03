Joseph Nyaga claims top prize at Nation Series finale

Home golfer Joseph Nyaga was in his best form during the weekend as he overcame a strong challenge from a record field of 283 golfers to claim the overall title in the 36th edition of the annual Nation Classic golf series at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course.

Nyaga posted an excellent 42 stableford points to walk away with the beautiful trophy and a golf bag among other fabulous which were on offer during the colourful event which brought to an end the 2021 Nation Classic golf series, whose other events were held at Eldoret Golf Club, Mombasa Golf Club and Nakuru Golf Club.

“Today was real a good day for me as everything worked well thanks to the daily practice I have been having. It has paid off eventually and I am really delighted winning this prestigious event’’ said Nyaga, after receiving his prize from Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who was among the participants in the grand finale.

It was a close finish though as Meshack Matengo carded 41 points to miss the overall title by a point. He was however awarded the men’s first prize, while Kenneth Ochieng beat former Royal chairman Odongo Mark Okeyo on countback to finish third with a score of 40 points.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru follows the progress of her tee shot during the Nation Classic Golf Series finale at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course on October 2, 2021.

Berline Okeyo clinched the ladies overall title with a score of 40 points. She won by a point from the hot-charging Caroline Kadikinyi who had posted 39 points.

in the guests and partners category, Rahul Maisuria posted 37 points to win by a point from Victor Kuria on 36, while the Nation Media Group's Circulation Manager, George Kihuria claimed the staff prize with a score of 32 points.

A number of juniors also participated in the event where Wanderi kariuki with a fine score of 38 points emerged the winner. The two nines went to Sunil Parmar on 22 points and on-form Abner Onsomu, whose four under par 23 points at the back nine that included four birdies earned him the back nine prize.

This year, the Nation Media Group was joined by a host of partners among them Inchcape Kenya, which had offered a Sh20 million Land Rover Defender for a hole-in-one, which was not however won.

Other partners included Cigna, Premier Foods, Rentco, Bata, Sasini, ICEA Lion, Mahiga Homes, Cipla Don and East Africa Cables among others.

NMG chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro thanked all the partners who came out to support the event saying the company will continue supporting the series.

“This has been one of the best organised Nation classic grand finale judging by the attendance on both the field and the prize giving ceremony," said Kiboro.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Governor Waiguru, who was the chief guest, said golf is a good networking platform, as well as a good sport for business and the economy in the country.