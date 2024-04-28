Chipu exact sweet revenge over Zimbabwe to reclaim Barthes Trophy

There won't be much celebration and resting for Kenya’s Chipu as they turn focus to the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy, having recaptured the Rugby Africa Under-20 Barthes Trophy on Sunday.

Chipu qualified for the global event after they claimed sweet revenge against Zimbabwe Junior Sables, stunning them 28-13 in Barthes Trophy decisive duel at Harare Sports Club.

Chipu topped the four-team championship unbeaten, having previously beaten Namibia 38-24 and Tunisia 56-17.

It was sweet revenge for Chipu after they lost to Zimbabwe twice last year; 28-7 during the Barthes Trophy final and 64-10 in the play-off for fifth place during World Rugby Under-20 Trophy all at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Chipu will now represent Africa at the 2024 World Rugby Under-20 Trophy scheduled for July 2 to 17 this year at Edinburgh Rugby Stadium, Scotland.

World Rugby Under-20 Trophy is the second-tier age-grade rugby competition where the winner gets promoted to World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

"Our clinical scrums and defence won the tournament. It's all about hard work right from the playing unit to the technical bench," said Chipu coach Simon Jawichre. "We take stock, celebrate but plan well for Scotland."

Eighthman Iddo Kuta, centre Michael Wamalwa, scrumhalf Patrick Wainana and skipper and flanker Andycole Omollo touched down a try each to spur Chipu against Junior Sables who managed two tries.

Fullback James Olela managed a penalty and conversion while centre Philip Okeyo slotted over a penalty to seal the victory for Chipu to serve Zimbabwe cold revenge and reclaim the trophy they won last in 2021.

“I am impressed by Chipu’s game management as they proved dominant in scrummages,” said Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) chairman Sasha Mutai. “Hard work starts now ahead of the world trophy where we need to fix our kicking.”

Chipu took to a slow start, allowing Junior Sables to gain inroads into their half as hooker Emmanuel Gabi ground the ball from the rolling maul to give the hosts a 5-0 lead after a missed conversion.

Then scrum-half Kwolani Moyo picked the ball off the ruck before chipping to his left as fullback Edward Sigauke collected the ball, catching Chipu’s defence off-guard to score. Junior Sables led 10-0 after a missed conversion.

Then Chipu would discover its grit by bullying Junior Sables especially in the scrums, and it didn’t take long before Kuta ground the ball from the rolling maul. Fullback James Olela converted to reduce the deficit to 10-7.

Chipu were on the offensive to win a turnover before fly-half Jackson Siketa stepped inside to beat Junior Sables defence before setting up Wamalwa on his right to score.

Olela missed the conversion as Kenya claimed the lead 12-10 before they got a scrummage inside Junior Sables 22 metres. Wainana would sneak on the blind side of the rolling maul to score as Olela missed but the Kenyan juniors stretched the lead to 17-10 at the break.

Chipu were simply superior in their scrummaging panache in the second half to camp in their rivals’ half, denying them possession.

At one moment the Junior Sables collapsed the maul to hand Chipu a penalty that Olela curled through this time around to stretch the lead 20-10.

Junior Sables' fortunes went from bad to worse when they were reduced to 14 men after Sigauke was sin-binned for a tip-tackle. Olela’s penalty hit the post to miss a total of six points.