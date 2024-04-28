AFC Leopards storm Mozzart Bet Cup semis

AFC Leopards coach Tomas Trucha has played down their resounding 3-1 win over underdogs Compel FC in the Mozzart Bet Cup quarter-finals match at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

“A big win would have been last weekend,” said Trucha when asked about his take on his side’s big win over the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division One Zone B Western region.

Leopards lost by a solitary goal to their arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the ‘Mashemeji’ derby last weekend at Nyayo National Stadium and it seems the Czech is yet to get over the painful loss.

“There was no doubt that we would win this match. It was a good reaction (by Leopards) after the first goal, we controlled the match.”

Leopards sealed a semi-finals berth of the domestic cup thanks to Arthur Gitego’s brace and another strike by Kayci Odhiambo. Compel’s goal was netted by Philip Simiyu in the first minute of the match.

Ingwe who have won the Mozzart Bet Cup 10 time, will face on-form Police in the penultimate stage of the competition, whose winner qualifies for Caf Confederation Cup. “They (Police) may be better than Gor when we play them. It will be a good semi-finals that the whole country will be looking forward to,” added Trucha.

Police qualified for the semi-finals after they hammered three-time winners Sofapaka 4-0 at the same venue on Saturday.

Police are yet to win the Mozzart Bet Cup.

Leopards defender Odhiambo was named the man-of-the-match against Compel. He said he will donate the Sh100,000 he received for the accolade to charity.

“It was my hope that we would progress to the semi-finals but still reaching this stage means a lot to us. We have shown the country that despite being a village team, we can play good football and they can expect better things from us in future,” said Compel’s coach George Mutimba.

In the other quarter-final match held on Sunday at the same venue, 2018 winners Kariobangi Sharks defeated National Super League side SS Assad by a solitary goal. Striker JohnMark Makwata netted the lone goal for Sharks.

Steve Biko was named the man-of-the-match and similar to Odhiambo, he was awarded Sh100, 000 to give to a charity event of his choice.

“We are delighted by the one goal because it was not an easy match. Our opponents played better than us,” said Sharks’ coach William Muluya.

Sharks will face KCB in the semi-finals. The bankers defeated holders Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 on Saturday.

“It will be a very tough match. Two teams that know each other so well and I think the team that will prepare well is the one that will carry the day,” added Muluya over their semi-final clash against KCB.

Sunday results

AFC Leopards 3 Compel 1