In-form Ann Thoronjo triumphs in Business Daily golf event

Former Lady Captain at Royal Nairobi Golf Club Ann Thoronjo, who has been in great form lately, beat a field of 205 golfers at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course to emerge the inaugural winner of the BD Legal Minds Golf Edition on Friday.

Playing off handicap 20, Thoronjo, who had on the previous day won the lady's prize in the Club-Nite at Royal, produced an excellent 42 points during the BD Legal Minds event to take the overall title.

She only needed six pars and the rest bogeys to combine 21 in the first nine and a similar score at the back nine to beat men's winner Keino Kibet on countback. Taking the second prize in the men’s section was Ken Monari with 40 points.

“I am very happy to have emerged the overall winner of the inaugural BD Legal Minds event.

I played well and had amazing playing-mates, though this appears to be my best moment as I had won the lady's prize in the club nite the previous day," said Thoronjo, who thanked the Nation Media Group’s Business Daily for coming up with the initiative.

It was an excellent day for Nation Classic 2023 champion Sandra Kabiru, who carded 40 points to claim the lady's first prize, winning by a point from former Kenya Open Golf Limited sponsorship director Kathleen Kihanya, who had posted 39 points.

Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro beat the rest of the NMG staff to clinch the staff prize with a score of 31 points.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Moses Cheboi, the Chairman of the Advocates Complaints Commission, said: “I must thank the Nation Media Group for such a bright idea, bringing lawyers together in such an environment, and also bringing a large number of corporate organisations to support such an event. I support such an idea, and as a golfer, I will be delighted to participate in such events."

Dr Kiboro thanked lawyers for their role in society, saying the role of the Nation Media Group is to inform the public about what goes on in the country.

“We wanted to bring the lawyers together with other corporates so that they can exchange ideas in a social atmosphere, and we will plan to have such events elsewhere in the country, as I believe we must connect the people in business," said Dr Kiboro.

Earlier, NMG Group CEO Stephen Gitagama said the company has been organising sports events over the past 39 years.

“Today’s event is different as we wanted to interact with the country’s legal minds. Meanwhile, we will continue supporting golfing activities in the country," said Gitagama.

Chief Commercial Officer at NMG Kenneth Oyolla thanked all the corporates who joined the initiative through the Business Daily to make the event a success and urged the various corporates to continue working closely with the Nation.