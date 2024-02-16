Brand new Sh5.3 million car part of Magical Kenya Open prizes

A brand new car, will be up for grabs by the first golfer to hole in one during this year’s Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event set for Muthaiga Golf Club’s par 71 course next week.

The beautiful Suzuki Vitara, valued at Sh5.3 million was offered on Friday by CFAO Motors to the Kenya Open Golf Limited, as a special prize for the first golfer to hole in one at the 191-yards par three-13th hole.

The 13th hole is one of the most challenging par threes at Muthaiga because of the fact that one has to fly the ball over the water to find the otherwise huge green. Speaking during handing-over of the car at the CFAO showroom, Kenya Open Golf Limited Commercial Director Ronald Meru thanked CFAO for the partnership with the Magical Kenya Open 2024.

“On behalf of Kenya Open Golf Limited, we are extremely grateful to CFAO Motors Kenya for the sponsorship of the hole in one prize with a brand new Suzuki Vitara valued at Sh5.3 million. The sponsorship by CFAO Motors is a true testimony of how corporate organizations are keen towards supporting the growth of golf in the country,’’ said Meru.

Meru said the 55th edition of the Magical Kenya Open which tees off in a few days, will present a great opportunity to showcase that Kenya is an exciting and integral part of the global golf world.

“With its pristine courses and emerging golf talent, we look forward to hosting an event that will meet the high standards and expectations that it has come to be associated with,’’ said Meru.

This year’s Magical Kenya open will have a field of 144 players that will include four amateurs, nine local professionals, three regional pros and 130 other pros from 18 different countries. The prize- fund this year will be $2.5 million USD.

The first and last time a player holed in one at the par three-13th during the Magical Kenya Open was on March 24, 2017, when Finland’s Oliver Lindell fired a solid 7-iron into the hole, to win a Ford Ranger WildTrak worth Sh6.9 million.

Commenting on the sponsorship, CFAO Motors Kenya General Manager Equipment, Julien Poiger said:

“We are thrilled to partner with the Magical Kenya Open for the first time, which portrays our dedication to excellence, not only in the automotive industry but also in supporting prestigious sporting events that bring people together. The Suzuki Vitara which is widely known for its performance and reliability will serve as a befitting reward for the skill and precision required to achieve a Hole in One, especially on the challenging Hole No. 13.”

The Kenya Open, which was first held in 1967, has grown to become one of Sub-Sahara’s most prestigious sporting events.