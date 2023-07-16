Home player Sulubu wins Nation Classic Malindi title

Joseph Sulubu, a leading player at Malindi Golf and Country Club, overcame many challenges including a wet course to emerge the overall winner of the third leg of the 2023 Nation Classic Golf series.

He posted 36 points, which included a number of pars, to beat men’s winner Michael Oloo on countback on Saturday.

“It was a tough day out there. The rains made the course very challenging. It was difficult to get the shots I wanted, but thank God I was able to emerge the overall winner. I pray that Nation brings the event back next year, hopefully the course will be in the same condition as it is now,” said Sulubu.

Finishing second in the men’s section was former club captain Walter Okoth who carded 35 points after beating Ndegwa Nderitu on countback.

The event attracted a field of 119 players drawn from Malindi, Nyali, Mombasa and Leisure Lodge.

In the ladies’ section, Victoria Sabwa carded 35 points to beat 27 other participants. She defeated Diana Nthiwa on 31, while Joan Kimani was third with 30 points.

Lawi Kibire was the best guest with a score of 37 points, well ahead of Jessy Kiveu on 28 while John Maina topped the juniors’ list with 35 points.

The Kilifi County Government, Premier Foods, Kohler East Africa, Jambo Jet, the iconic Lawfords Hotel, Zamara, Al Baraqaat and Imarika Sacco supported Nation Media Group.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro said he was most delighted to have been part of Nation Classic tournament.

He said Kilifi had been featured prominently and positively on the various Nation Media Group platforms.

“We are working round the clock to restore the image of Malindi and Kilifi County as a whole, and this event could not have come at a better time. I must thank the Nation Media Group for agreeing to bring the event to Malindi for the first time since the series was started 38 years ago,” said Mung’aro.

The governor said the county government was working towards reviving the tourism sector in Malindi which used to be vibrant.

He said the county is ready to support the Nation Classic golf series because it is a good platform which can be used to support sports and golf tourism in Malindi and Kilifi as a whole.

“I want to assure the NMG chairman that we are ready to mobilise support from some of our business partners in Kilifi to make next year’s event even bigger and better because we want to use sports to promote tourism,” he added.

NMG Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro said he hoped the publicity the county had received during the tournament had made a positive impact on Malindi.

“I made a promise last year during the Malindi Open that I will make sure the Nation Classic comes to Malindi. I have now fulfilled my promise and I must thank the county government for the support it has given NMG. We are definitely encouraged to come back next year,” he said.

Dr Kiboro said besides the golf tournament, NMG had also supported two schools in Mbogolo, Ganda Ward where textbooks were distributed.

“Together we can assist schools in that area to have better facilities like classrooms,”said Kiboro, who urged the county to work towards improving the conditions of the roads particularly in Mbogolo area.

NMG Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama thanked all the players who braved the rain to participate in the tournament. He said the company has been supporting the Nation Classic event over the years because sports brings people together.