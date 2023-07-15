Kilifi County pledges to back Nation Classic Golf Series

Kilifi County Executive Committee Member (CECM) in charge of Tourism, Trade and Cooperative Development John Raymond Ngala has promised to mobilise more partners to support the Nation Classic Golf series if the event is held in Malindi next year.

The third leg of the Nation Classic Golf series got underway at Malindi Golf and Country Club despite the morning rain.

Nation Media Group Head of Marketing Philbert Julai (right) and Kilifi County Education Executive Clara Chonga (left) plant a tree at Mbogolo ECD Centre ahead of the the Nation Media Group Classic Golf Series in Malindi Golf and Country Club in Kilifi County on July 14, 2023.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Speaking during a tree planting session at the club, Ngala thanked Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gitagama and the firm as a whole for choosing to host the event in Malindi for the first time since the series started 38 years ago.

“Kilifi is a fantastic destination for tourism and sports and I thank the Nation Media Group for supporting our agenda. It’s a fantastic moment seeing so many people coming down to Malindi for this event, and we would like to encourage more corporates and partners to support such an initiative,” said Ngala.

He said Malindi Golf and Country Club has a brilliant course which can host any major golfing event.

“We, therefore, want you to consider bringing the Nation Classic back to Malindi next year, and we promise to work towards encouraging and mobilising more corporates and partners to support such an initiative,” added Ngala.

His Water and Environment counterpart Omar Said added: “Planting trees is good and we urge more people to join the initiative. We thank the Nation Media Group for coming up with this tree planting programme."

"As a county we have been involved in tree planting almost every day in order to improve forest cover, and we are pleading with more people to join the campaign so that we improve our environment,” he said.

NMG Chief Executive Officer Gitagama said it was an exciting moment for NMG, this being the first time that the Nation Classic tournament was being held in Malindi.

“We have been involved in a number of activities this week in Malindi including supporting schools and of course this tree planting initiative, with the Nation golf tournament being the highlight of the activities. We truly thank the Kilifi County Government for coming on board to support us,” said Gitagama.