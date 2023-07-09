Malik edges Lejirmah in play-off to win Mt Kenya tourney

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Taimur Malik Sunday beat Railway’s John Lejirmah in the second hole of a play-off to clinch the Mt Kenya Championship title at the par 72 Nyeri Golf Club course.

The 20-year-old Malik is not new to play-off victories having beaten pro Mohit Mediratta, also in a second hole play-off, during the first leg of the 2021 Safari Tour at Sigona.

During Sunday’s third round, the former junior champion Malik shot one under par 71 for a three rounds total of one under par 215 to tie with joint day two leader Lejirmah, who had carded one over par 73 to also finish on 215, hence the play-off with former Karen Challenge and Teafields trophy champion Malik.

He started the final round with a bogey at the first hole and was able to manage his round well, rolling in five straight pars before picking up his first birdie of the day at the seventh.

However, two bogeys at the eighth and ninth saw him close the outward nine with two over par 38. Malik put up a brave fight, picking up three birdies at the 10th, 12th and 16th, which produced the 71 and a winning purse of Sh92,500.

On the other hand, it was a mixture of birdies and bogeys day for 2022 Golfer of The Year winner Lejirmah, who birdied four holes, made a double at the fifth, single bogeys at the eighth, 10th and 17th holes.

Finishing third with a three over par 219 after a final round of one over par 73 was the long-hitter Charles Rob. It was a bad finish for Elvis Muigua, who picked an eight at the par five-sixth, which he followed with a single bogey at the seventh.

He then started the back nine with a double and wound up the back nine with back-to-back bogeys at the 17th and 18th for a poor 78 to drop to fourth place with a total of four over par 220.

A total of 36 players had made the second round cut in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) event sponsored by NCBA Bank and Communication Authority of Kenya.

The final leader board

Taimur Malik 73, 71, 71= 215

John Lejirmah 74, 68, 73=215

Charles Rob 73, 73, 73- 219

Elvis Muigua 67, 75, 78= 220

Adel Balala 79, 72, 73= 224

Isaac Makokha 76, 71, 77= 224

Rafael leming’ani 74, 73, 77= 224