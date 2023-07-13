Excitement builds up ahead of Nation Classic in Malindi

Finally, Nation Classic Golf series — Kenya’s oldest amateur tournament — goes to Malindi in Kilifi County where the Malindi Golf and Country Club course will host the third leg of the 2023 championship.

Over the years, Nation Classic events have either been held at Mombasa Golf Club, Leisure Lodge or Nyali Golf and Country Club course in the Coast region.

And despite the fact that Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa will be hosting an event, a big number of players from Nyali have opted to travel to Malindi for the Nation Classic in which a field of 110 players have been drawn.

Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Head of External Affairs Clifford Machoka said that the Nation tournament is a great platform for business networking as well as an opportunity for the company to reach out to stakeholders through the sport of golf and social impact activities.

That is why NMG chose to have this year’s Nation Classic Coast edition in Malindi.

38th anniversary

“We are elated to host the third leg of the Nation Classic Golf series in Malindi as we celebrate our 38th anniversary. We are proud about how the series has grown to become one of the most sought after golf tournaments in the country,” said Machoka.

“We wish to sincerely thank the partners who have made this possible, and in particular, the great county of Kilifi.”

Prior to this weekend’s tournament, other Nation series events have previously been held in Nanyuki, Kisii and Kericho.

NMG has partinered with the County Government of Kilifi, Premier Foods, Kohler, Jambo Jet, The Lawford Hotel, Zamara, Al-Baraqaat and Imarika Sacco.

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro applauded NMG for their choice of Malindi to host the golf series.

The governor said that the series will help in the growth of the sport in Malindi. He promised to support golf development in Kilifi during his tenure.

“We have partnered together with the NMG in this sporting activities as a recipe for sport talents development in the region. We want to use golf and other sporting activities to lure more visitors to the county that is an attractive tourism destination,” he said.

The governor said that the region is home to one of the biggest golf clubs — Vipingo Ridge — and added that he will continue to partner with other sports investors to ensure golf is taken into another level and given the much recognition by the county.

Plan to expand Malindi Club

“We have started talks with interested parties in Malindi to see how we can invest in the Malindi Golf Club and expand it to attract more visitors.

“Vipingo Ridge has already been expanded and has received international recognition. Now we want to talk to investors in Malindi so that we can invest and make it more attractive. The Vipingo Magical Kenya Ladies Open was a big attraction. What want a similar initiative at Malindi Gold Club,” he said.

The Malindi tournament has attracted players from upcountry clubs including former Kenya Golf Union chairman Ben Omuodo of Royal Nairobi Golf Club.

Among those drawn from Nyali are Martin Wahome, Omar Kaingu Lewa, Gurbux Singh and Aloise Ogola.

The Mombasa Golf Club team includes Joseph Gitonga, veteran golfer Elijah Ibua and a winner of the Nation Classic three years ago, Bernard Simiyu. Club members who will feature in the contest are club chairman Tukero Ole Kina, and former captain Walter Okoth.

Besides the golf event, NMG, led by Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro, will also engage in corporate social responsibility activities today at Mbogolo ECDE School and the Eco-Green School Mbogolo on Saturday.

KAGC series

Meanwhile the 2023 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) golf series enters its halfway mark with the Limuru Open and Brackenhurst Cup at Limuru Country Club this weekend.

This year the 54-hole event which counts towards the KAGC Order of Merit, and World Amateur Rankings points, has attracted a field of 96 players but minus the defending champion, Jay Sandhu, who last year carded rounds of 72, 73 and 78 to clinch the title.

In his absence, the focus will now shift to the current leader in the KAGC series Michael Karanga from Kiambu Golf Club who makes a come- back after missing three events namely the Ruiru Open which was won by Vipingo Ridge’s Adel Balala, the Gold Fields Trophy won by Elvis Muigua and last weekend’s Mt Kenya Championship where Muthaiga’s Taimur Malik emerged winner.

Karanga missed the three events as he had travelled to the United Kingdom to participate in international events including the British Amateur Championship where he, however, missed the cut.