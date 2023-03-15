Nation Classic Series starts in Nanyuki

With the 2023 Magical Kenya Open done and dusted, the focus on Kenya’s golf scene now shifts to club events, one of them being the opening leg of the 2023 Nation Classic Golf Series.

Like in the last four years, the Nation Media Group, which has been running the series over the last 37 years, is this year being partnered by a number of partners some of which has been on-board over the past four years.

For this weekend, in particular, at the nine-hole Nanyuki Sports Club, besides the Laikipia County, which has always supported the series particularly at Nanyuki Sports Club, there will be others such as Peptang, loyas supporters of the series, Kolher and St. Christopher’s School, Nanyuki.

Related Bumper harvest for runners in Nakuru City Half Marathon Athletics

Away from Golf, the Nation Media Group has over the years been involved in supporting a number of schools and other charitable activities in areas where the golf events are held.

On Friday, NMG staff from Nairobi, and those in region will visit Likii Special School to make some donations to the school as part of the Group’s corporate social responsibility programme.

Clifford Machoka, NMG’s Head of External Affairs, says the staging of the first leg of the 2023 Nation Classic Golf series at Nanyuki Sports Club in Laikipia Country is a proud moment for NMG as the group continues to grow golf.

“We are excited to launch the 2023 series at Nanyuki Sports Club, as we have come a long way in growing the series into a business networking sport that provides the golfers and partners an opportunity to professionally network and create visibility for their products and services,” said Machoka.

He said this would not have been possible without the immense support of the patrons, golfers, partners and the County Governments.

“We encourage more partners to join us in this journey in promoting golf as a sport, business development and local tourism,” added Machoka.

This year, the series will feature six events including the grand finale to be hosted by Kenya’s oldest golf club, Royal Nairobi, on October 14.

From Nanyuki the next stop-over will be Kisii Sports Club for a Club-Nite on April 19. This event will act as a curtain-raiser for the region’s main event the following day at Kericho Golf Club on May 20.

Malindi Golf and Country Club which last year hosted its first national event, the Malindi Open for the Vasco da Gama trophy, will for the first time ever, host the Coast leg of the series on July 15.

Since 1996 the series has always been staged at Nyali Golf and Country club save for a few occasion at Mombasa Golf Club and South Coast’s leisure Lodge.

Meanwhile action returns to Eldoret Golf Club on September 9.