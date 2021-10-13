Wakhu wins Great Rift Safari Tour title

David Wakhu

David Wakhu poses with trophy after winning the third leg of the Safari Tour at Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Wakhu three-putted the par five-17th and missed a birdie narrowly at the 18th for a five over par 76 and a four rounds total of over par 285
  • On the other hand, Njoroge who was in the last flight with Wakhu shot four over par 75 for a  total of 288, with round one leader Greg Snow of Muthaiga posting 76 for five over par 289
  • It was a bad finish for Malawi’s Paul Chidale as he shot 78 in the final round to drop to tying seventh with senior pro Dismas Indiza on 292


Golf Park’s David Wakhu claimed the third leg of Safari Tour at the par 71 Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha despite bogeying six holes in the final round on Wednesday.

