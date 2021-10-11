Wakhu draws level with Snow in Great Rift Safari Tour

  • The strong wind however denied the players some low scores as was the case in the opening round where eight players shot under par scores
  • Wakhu started off with a birdie at the first hole, dropped a shot at the fourth and sixth but birdied the 12th and 14th to eventually catch up with the Muthaiga player Snow who bogeyed eight holes against five birdies for the day’s two over par 73 and a two rounds total of 139
  • Meanwhile senior pro Dismas Indiza shot one over par 72 to move to third place on 141

Golf Park’s David Wakhu Monday, shot one under par 70 in the second round of the Great Rift leg of the 2021 Safari Tour series, to tie with day one leader Greg Snow on three under par 139. 

