Wakhu draws level with Snow in Great Rift Safari Tour

Golf Park’s David Wakhu Monday, shot one under par 70 in the second round of the Great Rift leg of the 2021 Safari Tour series, to tie with day one leader Greg Snow on three under par 139.

The strong wind however denied the players some low scores as was the case in the opening round where eight players shot under par scores. Wakhu however said his plan was to go easy to make sure that he makes the second round cut.

“I have been overworking myself in the gym thus giving myself fatigue, but I will try and make more birdies in the remaining two rounds and see if I can improve on my scores’’ said Wakhu who said he saved many shots because of his putting.

“My putting today saved the day as the course was not easy while the wind was very challenging,’’ added Wakhu who started off with a birdie at the first hole, dropped a shot at the fourth and sixth but birdied the 12th and 14th to eventually catch up with the Muthaiga player Snow who bogeyed eight holes against five birdies for the day’s two over par 73 and a two rounds total of 139.

Apparently Wakhu’s one under par was the only under score for the day, with a level par 71 Jacob Okello, Nelson Mudanyi both missed cut, and Rwanda’s Aloys Nsabimana being the second best.

Meanwhile senior pro Dismas Indiza shot one over par 72 to move to third place on 141. He however dropped five shots and it was only his two birdies and an eagle three which saved the day for him as a total of 20 players made the six over par cut to proceed to the third and fourth rounds where the winner will take home Sh230,000 depending on how many under par scores he will be able to post.

In fourth place on one over par total of 143 after posting one over par 72 was Thika Sports Club’s Simon Ngige, with second leg winner Robson Chinhoi of Zimbabwe firing his second 72 to tie on 144 with Samuel Njoroge and another Zimbabwean Tafara Mpofu.

It was a tough outing for some of the leading players such as Sigona’s John Wangai, and Mohit Mediratta, Mike Kisia and Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Lab and Uganda’s Abbey Bagalana all of whom missed the cut.

They will have to wait for the Coast circuit at Nyali Golf and Country Club and at the Leisure Lodge Golf and Beach Resort in Diani, Kwale County next week.

The Leaderboard

David Wakhu 69, 70= 139

Greg Snow 66, 73= 139

Dismas Indiza 69, 72=141

Simon Ngige 71, 72= 143

Robson Chinhoi (Zim) 72, 72= 144

Samuel Njoroge 70, 74= 144

Tafara Mpofu (Zim) 70, 74= 144

Frank Matilo 72, 73= 145

Andrew Odoh (Nig) 72, 73= 145