Balala wins Winston Churchill Cup at Thika

John Lejirmah

John Lejirmah follows the flight of his shot from the 10th tee during the Kenya Golf Union Chairman's Prize Golf tournament on May 20, 2016 at Kenya Railways Golf Club. He finished second behind Adel Balala at the 2021 Winston Churchill Cup held at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course over the weekend.

Photo credit: File | Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Balala shot two under 70 in the first round on Saturday and four under par 68 on Sunday, to beat Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club by big margin of nine shots
  • At Kiambu, Club Chairman Davies Mukuria playing off handicap 25, posted an impressive 23 points in the first nine and 19 at the back nine for an impressive 42 points, to emerge the overall winner of the 2021 Lady Captain’s Prize
  • At Ruiru Sports Club, Timothy Mwaura playing off handicap 27, posted 47 points to claim the overall title in the Crown Paints golf tournament

Long-hitting Adel Balala over the weekend completed an impressive six under par 138, to claim the 2021 Winston Churchill Cup title at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

