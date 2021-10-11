Balala wins Winston Churchill Cup at Thika

Long-hitting Adel Balala over the weekend completed an impressive six under par 138, to claim the 2021 Winston Churchill Cup title at the par 72 Thika Sports Club course.

Balala, who won the Kabete Open on four under par and the Trans Nzoia Open on two under par, shot two under 70 in the first round on Saturday and four under par 68 on Sunday, to beat Kenya Amateur Match Play champion John Lejirmah of Kenya Railway Golf Club by big margin of nine shots.

Lejirmah posted 75 and 72 for 147 while Limuru’s Dennis Maara was third on 151, two shots better than Carl Wambasi of Vet Lab.

Kiambu’s Michael Karanga tied for fifth place on 154 with Royal Nairobi’s Kevin Juma. This year, the event which has over the years been a 54-hole tournament, was played over two rounds.

At Kiambu, Club Chairman Davies Mukuria playing off handicap 25, posted an impressive 23 points in the first nine and 19 at the back nine for an impressive 42 points, to emerge the overall winner of the 2021 Lady Captain’s Prize (Margaret Mwai) over the weekend.

It was a good day for leading lady golfer Joyce Wanjiru as she posted two over par 74 to win the gross title, while Jillian Mwangi posted 38 points to claim the ladies title.

She won by two points from Elizabeth Kabugi while Barbara Kinyanjui finished third with 36 points after beating Njoki Nderitu on countback.

Winning the C division was Carol Maina with 41 points while Njeri Wachira was the lady guest winner with a score of 42 points, winning well ahead of Sophie Njuguna who posted 39 points. In third place was Jane Alice Mutuota on 36 points.

In the men’s category, Peter Kaburu on 41 points won on countback from William Muguima and in third place was Phillip Ondieki 40 on points. The gross title went to Njenga Mbugua on 77 Gross and the men guest winner was Fredrick Wagura with 41 points. He won well ahead of Billy Kinuthia who posted 36 points. A total of 152 players participated in the event.

At Machakos Golf Club, John Kitaka was in his best form during the weekend as he combined 19 and 21 for a total of 40 points, to clinch the 2021 Captain’s Prize golf tournament by beating men winner Tom Kimani on countback.

Anthony Maingi on 39 took second prize after beating the handicap three Jackson Nzioki on countback. Jerry Okal picked up the first prize among the guests with an excellent score of 44 points. He was followed in second place by John Kamenyi on 39 points.

Wanjiku Maingi also on 39 was the lady winner, winning by one point from Jenifer Ngure, and the nines went to David Mwangangi on 23 and Michael Kinuthia who posted 21 points. Nzau Kiatu and Jennifer Ngure won the longest drive contest and the nearest to pin winner was Alex Mutia.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Timothy Mwaura playing off handicap 27, posted 47 points to claim the overall title in the Crown Paints golf tournament. He won by four points from Paul Wanarua won won the men’s top prize by one point from Mathenge Wanyeri.

In third place was Ben Ndungu who carded 41 points, same as lady winner Irene Wamoto. In second place in the ladies section was Anne Mburi on 39 after beating Tabitha Kiragu on countback. The nines went to Nathaniel Nguithi and Patrick Kariri on 22 and 23 points. In the guests category, Martin Mungai posted 39 points while Col Muracia was the sponsor team winner on 35 points.

Summarised results

At Nyali; September Mug; Winner- A division- Omar Lewa 72, Vishnu Dhutia 74, Dahir Awdeer 79; B division; George Githinji nett, S. M Kamau 71, Aly Jamal 73, C Division; John Smith 65, Paul Macharia 70, Bharat Chaniyara 73, Div D; Zafir Din 70; George Githinji 79 Gross. Results for September Ladies Pendant: Terry Odoo 70,Truphena Oyaro 72, Susan Stokes 75, B Div Annemarie De- Jong 70, Provia Odhiambo 74, Alice Wahome 75, C Div; Gladys Mueni 74, Guest- Julie Oseko 75 nett. Club Match Play Championship 2021 finals; Winner- George Munyao bt Liban Roba 12-11.

At Muthaiga: Uganda Golf Day; Overalll Winner- Edwin Mucai 45 pts. Men Winner- Newton Mwangi 44, Kevin Kaburu 43, Rushabh Shah 42, Lady Winner Sonal Chandaria 39 cb Sharon Gitari 39, Olive Ngugi 38, Guest winner- David Kyambade 35 pts.

At Royal; Red Cross Charity Golf Day; Winner: Simon Mwangi 40pts, Runner Up: Yunwen 39 pts, 3rd: Veena Sennik 38 pts, Nines; Josiah Mwangi 23 pts, Robert Ogindo 21pts.