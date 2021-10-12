Wakhu takes four-shot lead at Great Rift Safari Tour

David Wakhu

Kenya's David Wakhu follows his tee shot during the second round of the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen Country Club on March 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Caleb Oketch | IMG Kenya

By  Larry Ngala

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The consistent Wakhu, shot one under par 70, his second in tournament, for a three rounds total of four under par 209 to go top of leaderboard ahead of Muthaiga’s Greg Snow and Kenya Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge who finished the day on level par total of 213 each
  • Njoroge on the other hand, birdied the first, fourth and sixth, dropped two shots at the seventh and the tough par four-ninth
  • Snow shot two over par 74 after a string of bogeys including a double at the notorious seventh which has proved tough for him since last year

Golf Park Golf Club’s David Wakhu finally moved to the top of the leaderboard going into Wednesday’s final round of the 2021 Safari Tour third leg at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha.

