Young US-based Kenyan football star takes up duty of nurturing local talent

A Kenyan footballer plying his trade in the US has set up a foundation to help develop talent in the country and fight drug and substance abuse.

The Atem Kato Foundation is the brainchild of John Atem Kato of Penn State University in the US and will target children in West Pokot, where the player hails from, before spreading to Turkana and other marginalised areas.

Kato is a former pupil of St Peter's Mumias and was a standout youth footballer in Kenya a few years ago.

“The foundation is to cater for children countrywide but we will start in West Pokot, then go to Lodwar and other poor areas,” Atem told Nation Sport in a telephone interview.

He added: “I came up with the idea for the foundation in the US to give back to my people. We want to scout for various talents and nurture them and want other well-wishers to join us.”

Atem said the foundation would help the children "use their talents and get an education at the same time".

“I am currently supporting some of the talented kids who lacked opportunities to grow their talents. We want to help both boys and girls to know they can still be teachers, pilots, engineers and doctors but still utilise their sports talents.”

“I want to use my platform, my image and my story to inspire kids who come from little-known places so that they can pursue education and sports together. The Foundation will also fight drugs and substance abuse by educating youth on its dangers.”

Atem has planned a three-day inaugural tournament in West Pokot this weekend. The winners will receive a sports kit.

Born in Kapenguria in 2002, Atem was named Student Athlete of the Year at the Soccer Institute of Monteverde Academy (Sima) in the USA, where he graduated.

John Atem Kato during a tournament at his Penn State University in the US. A prolific striker, Atem was named Student Athlete of the Year and an All-America team. Photo credit: Courtesy

A former top scorer for Safaricom's Chapa Dimba, Atem won a full scholarship to the University of Portland.

He moved to Sima after shining in the 2019 Chapa Dimba championship and is expected to complete his studies in sports psychology in 2025.

Atem later transferred to Portland State and now plays for Penn State University.

During his time at Montverde, the 5’11” Atem was named Student Athlete of the Year, an All-America selection and the Most Recognised Player.

But is he good enough to play for Kenya?

“I am a footballer with a burning passion for the game. I have poured my heart and soul into every game and expect a call-up to Harambee Stars soon.

“Every day, I lace up my boots with determination, ready to fight for Kenya if given a chance.”

Atem, who is studying sports psychology and physical therapy at Penn State, said his five-year stay in the US has not been easy but has opened his eyes to the possibilities of exploring talents and education at the same time.

“Unlike in Kenya where we use textbooks for studies, in the US we use iPads. I also had to cope with different cultures and food. But having been born and raised in West Pokot, I can survive anywhere,” he said.

Having just landed in the US in December 2019, before the Covid-19 outbreak, Atem was given refuge by a teacher who took him in as he had no family there.

John Atem Kato (right) during a tournament at Penn State University in the USA. Atem, who hails from Kapenguria in West Pokot County, has set up a foundation to support local youth. Photo credit: Courtesy

“In the US we have good fields, good plans, no politics and everything is well organised unlike in Kenya,” he said.

“The rules are clear and adhered to.”

In a past interview, Atem said: “I chose Penn State because it has a great soccer programme and I see myself developing in academics, in soccer and as a young man.”

The lanky forward is hoping for a call-up to Major League Soccer in the USA.

He started out at St Peter's Mumias, then under chief coach Cosmas Nabungolo, who has since moved to St Joseph's Boys-Kitale.

Saints won the Western Region title and earned a place in the Chapa Dimba All-Star Boys team, which toured Spain in 2019.

Sima has a track record of catapulting Kenyans to stardom after developing Philip Mayaka, a former St Anthony's Boys-Kitale player who was drafted by Colorado Rapids.

Nabungolo, who received Atem at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday, said he was happy with his performance in the US and his move to give back to society through the foundation.

Atem is a prolific and hard-working attacker with the ability to both create and score goals, said the St Joseph's Boys Chief Principal, who has coached many of Kenya's elite footballers.