County champions face-off in Chapa Dimba Nyanza play-offs

Twelve teams from the six counties that make up the Nyanza region will this weekend battle for the final slots in the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom regional football playoffs.

The winners of the men and women titles in the six Nyanza counties, Kisii, Migori, Nyamira, Homa Bay, Kisumu and Siaya, will now battle for the four slots available in the regional finals set for September 30 and October 1 in Kisumu in each category.

The teams are categorised in two groups with Group A comprising winners from Nyamira, Kisii and Migori counties while Group B has winners from Kisumu, Siaya and Homa Bay.

On Saturday, Nyamira's Nyaguku, Small Simba (Kisii) and Awendo Academy from Migori will take the stage when they meet at Rongo Show grounds in the boys’ category.

In the girls' category, Nyamira's Rigoma Starlets, Kisii Queens and Agenga Ladies will battle it out for the tickets to the finals after emerging champions in their respective counties.

"After winning the county title, we immediately embarked on daily training to work on a few mistakes we noted during the county finals," said Thomas Mongare, head coach Nyaguku FC.

On Sunday, the action will be at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay when the hosts Karabondi FC welcome Obunga FC from Kisumu and St Peter’s Wagai Mixed from Siaya County in the boys’ category.

In the girls’ category, hosts Ogande Girls will face Plateau Ladies from Kisumu and VSA Girls from Siaya.

The games will be played in a round-robin format with each team playing two matches.

The top two teams in each pool will proceed to the regional finals at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

All matches are scheduled to kick off at 9am.

On Wednesday, Safaricom officially kicked off the Nyanza region finals with a series of community engagement activities.

These activities include a free medical camp, free digital and financial literacy training and Safaricom engineering community campus tours aimed at transforming the livelihoods of individuals in the regions.