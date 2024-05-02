Sunira: A star in class, an MVP on the pitch — all in a hijab

Sunira Were, a highly skilled midfielder, is presently a Form Three student at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret.

It is worth noting that she secured the MVP (most valuable player) title in both last year’s Safaricom Chapa Dimba (Uasin Gishu County) and the Talanta Hela county tournament.

Moreover, the 17-year-old was part of the Talanta Hela team that travelled to Barcelona, Spain, for a two-week training camp last month.

Sunira is part of a pioneering group of young Muslim female footballers proudly wearing hijabs during matches.

Her talent transcends the football pitch. She is also excellent in academics, and this led to her appointment as the school captain.

Share your football journey with us...

I come from the quaint town of Mumias in the Western region of Kenya. I am the youngest of five siblings — a brother and four sisters.

My formative years were spent in Mumias, attending Mumias DEB for primary school before proceeding to Moi Girls High School, Eldoret, for my secondary education after performing exceptionally well in my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations with 412/ 500 marks.

Football has been an integral part of my life since Standard One, but it wasn’t until Standard Three that it truly became a profound passion of mine.

Sports did not play a significant role in my family dynamics, except for my late father. He tragically passed away when I was just six months old, but he was the only family member who harboured a love for football.

My mother cherishes his memories and the impact he had on the community through his involvement in football.

Post his playing career, he established and coached a team called Kiboko FC. Though the team is no longer active, his dedication to the sport remains a treasured part of our family legacy.

I am grateful for the opportunity to join Moi Girls, a school that fosters talent and education, unveiling new prospects for me as an emerging player.

You are one of the few local players who play in a hijab. Have you encountered any challenges?

At some point in one football match, I was asked by the referee to remove my hijab, stretchers and stockings or go out of the pitch because they did not match the match day uniform.

I decided to walk away, but not until my coaches, Joseph Nzioki and Robert Simiyu, intervened. I was allowed to play. In everything I do, I put God first, and He has made everything possible for me.

I am showcasing that wearing a hijab does not impede playing football professionally, even after encountering obstacles in the past for not having a hijab that aligned with the team’s colours.

As a Muslim, I adhere to the teachings of the Koran and serve as a role model for young Muslim girls who may have felt discouraged from playing football due to our religion.

How do you manage playing and fasting during the Holy Month of Ramadhan?

At times, it can be challenging, especially at school when we have two training sessions a day and multiple matches in a single day during school games or competitions.

Some Muslims may struggle to play football during Ramadhan and may choose not to participate.

Fasting Muslims do not expect others to refrain from eating or drinking, but it is courteous to avoid doing so in their presence.

During this month-long period, Muslim faithful fast from dawn until sunset, refraining from both food and drink.

For sportspersons, this can be a challenge as they must sustain their energy levels and performance during training and matches.

Nutrition and hydration play vital roles in engaging in physical activities, which is why fasting can have an impact.

However, this does not mean that the Muslim community ceases to engage in sports and exercise throughout Ramadhan.

Did you ever dream of playing for the national team?

Despite my involvement in primary school games, my school never managed to progress beyond the regional levels. This left me feeling anxious about the possibility of playing at a higher level or even representing my country in the future.

The dream I had finally became a reality earlier this year during the under-20 World Cup qualifier match against Cameroon. Coach Beldine Odemba of the Rising Starlets selected me to be part of the final squad. It was truly unbelievable.

Throughout both the away and home games, I remained on the bench without any playing time. Unfortunately, we were knocked out of the competition at home.

However, I hold onto the belief that my opportunity will eventually arrive. Dreams remain valid, and I will continue to nurture them.

You recently travelled to Spain with the Talanta Hela team. How was the experience?

The Talanta Initiative provided me with a platform to explore the world.

It was truly a dream-come-true. My family has been a significant source of motivation for me in my young career, especially my supportive mother.

We faced formidable teams and talented players in Europe, which is crucial for the development of our game in the country.

Initiatives like these are essential for showcasing the talents of grassroots players on an international stage. I’ve learnt the importance of perseverance.

How do you manage to balance your studies with football?

It’s all about setting goals and planning diligently. I structure my day carefully, balancing training at 4pm with regular classes.

I make sure to allocate time for studying to stay on track with my classmates even during training sessions.

Football and education go hand-in-hand. I recognise that after my playing days, I’ll need to work to support myself.

Considering how European countries have nurtured women’s football, what steps should be taken in our country?

Talented kids should be trained as early as possible, an area where European countries have surpassed us. We need modern facilities for training and to engage in high-profile friendlies in order to help grow our game.

Who is your role model?

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. I admire his precision in passing and decision-making abilities, as well as his ambidextrous skills.

I am a proud City fan as far as the English Premier League is concerned.