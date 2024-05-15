Football was my escape from a life of crime and drug abuse

William Gitama, 19, is a fast-rising striker. He won the Golden Boot in the Costa Daurada Cup tournament in Barcelona, Spain last month with the Talanta Hela Under-19 boys team after scoring three goals in five matches, which helped Kenya win the title.

Last year, Gitama's talent shone bright during the Chapa Dimba and Talanta Hela tournaments where he was named the Most Valuable Player in the coastal region. Due to his impressive talent, he was admitted to top flight team Bandari FC.

Gitama grew up in Kisauni, Mombasa, an area that has consistently had a bad reputation for crime, drug abuse among youth and is home to teenage gangs.



How was your childhood?

I grew up in Kisauni, Mombasa, and that has been my home for nearly two decades. My education began at Fahari Primary School, followed by a brief stint at St Anthony Boys Kitale where I stayed for two years before I transferred to Serani Boys High School in Mombasa.

It was my exceptional performance in sports that earned me a coveted scholarship to St Antony. I was scouted during the East Africa Primary School Games by coach Peter Mayoyo, who teaches Kiswahili at the school. During my time at St Anthony, I was honoured to receive a call-up to the national Under-17 team that played against Djibouti in a World Cup qualifier match played in Dar es Salaam in 2018 where we won 7-0.

I started playing football at the age of six and I have never looked back. I am grateful for the journey and the lessons it has taught me. I now know the importance of discipline and perseverance, and how to balance between the game and my studies. My parents and siblings have also been very supportive.

Now, as a Bandari FC player, I am working hard to contribute to the success of the club.



How was it growing up in Kisauni?

In my childhood, I witnessed many friends abandon football at a young age to indulge in drugs, and some even fell victim to mob justice and died young. Sadly, this was a common occurrence in my neighbourhood. I am grateful that my talents steered me away from such activities.

People often point to idleness as the reason young people indulge in alcohol and drug abuse. They argue that an idle mind is the devil's workshop, and it is true. When young people find themselves with nothing to do, they may turn to drugs to alleviate boredom, seek excitement, or simply to pass the time. This pattern can hasten the path to addiction, as considerable time is spent on drug consumption. I am glad I found football to fill up my free time.



How did winning the Golden Boot award in Spain make you feel?

Last season, I scored seven goals in six league matches for the Bandari youth team, but unfortunately I got an ankle injury that forced me out of action for three months. Coming from an injury and rising to top form was a huge blessing. The award came as a surprise. I just believed in myself and God. My dream is to play football in Europe, probable in Spain, a country that offers the best opportunities for football growth due to its modern facilities and the government’s huge investment in the sport.



Was it always your dream to join the Bandari senior team?

Joining the Dockers was truly a dream come true. It wasn't an easy journey, I had to push myself hard on the pitch.

I was extremely anxious when I joined the senior team. I can vividly recall my debut game for Bandari. It was against Nzoia Sugar at our home ground in Mbaraki, a match we won 2-1. I was introduced in the final moments of the game. The unfamiliar pitch, the atmosphere, and the huge crowd were all new to me.

I am deeply thankful to my coach John Baraza who has consistently encouraged me. He told me to have faith in myself and to always give my all on the field whenever I am given the chance to play.



What activities do you engage in during your leisure time?

I enjoy playing Play Station (PS), a pastime that has significantly honed my football abilities.



What are your preferred dishes?

I love Swahili food such as chapati and coconut beans (maharagwe ya nazi), biryani, and pilau.