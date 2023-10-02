Obunga, Plateau Queens clinch Nyanza region Chapa Dimba titles

Kisumu County's Obunga FC and Plateau Queens are the Nyanza region Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament champions.

In the boys' category, Obunga FC were crowned the new regional champions after beating Awendo Academy from Migori 2-1 in a hotly contested final at Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Sunday.

The Plateau Queens players celebrate with the trophy after they won the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nyanza region title at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on October 1, 2023.

Photo credit: Benson Ayienda | Nation Media Group

Obunga took the lead in the 45th minute through a penalty scored by Tyson Muluri after Duncan Omalla had been fouled in the box.

Two minutes after the break, Clain Masaba made it 2-0 after scoring a thunderbolt from outside the box.

Elvis Odhiambo scored Awendo’s consolation goal in the second minute of added time.

“We are delighted to be the new regional champions of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom. It wasn't an easy game, considering that Awendo Academy is a formidable team. There were high expectations from our fans, but I am thrilled that my boys have lived up to those expectations, especially given that this is our first participation in the tournament," said Amos Ochieng, coach Obunga FC.

The girls' category saw Plateau Queens claim their second regional title in a row after overpowering Victoria Sports Academy 4-3 on post-match penalties after the two sides settled for a 1-1 draw in normal and extra time.

Plateau Queens, the inaugural Chapa Dimba champions, were the first to break the deadlock through midfielder Velma Atieno in the 12th minute. Swaumu Nanjala's efforts to double the lead for her side saw her shot hit the crossbar in the 18th minute.

In the 24th minute, Sheila Awuor equalised for Victoria Sports Academy.

Obunga FC and Plateau Queens had qualified for the regional final after beating their competitors Nyaguku FC from Nyamira 4-0 and Kisii Queens 2-1 respectively in the semi-finals.

Awendo Academy and Victoria Sports Academy had booked their tickets in the finals after defeating St Peter’s Wagai 3-1 and Ageng’a girls 1-0 respectively in the semi-finals played on Saturday.

Obunga FC and Plateau Queens pocketed Sh250,000 each and will represent the Nyanza region at nationals slated for early next year in Nairobi.

The runners-up Awendo Academy and Victoria Sports Academy both received Sh150,000.

This year, the tournament featured a total of 530 teams in Nyanza region among them 412 for boys and 118 for girls.

The tournament aims to provide a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan football leagues across the country while also training a total of 250 coaches. The tournament targets footballers aged between 16 and 20 years old.

With the Nyanza region done and dusted, the tournament heads to the Eastern region.