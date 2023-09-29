Battles lines drawn as Kisumu hosts Chapa Dimba Nyanza region finals

It is all set for the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Nyanza regional finals as eight teams line up for the regional championship scheduled for this weekend at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The two-day football extravaganza will see eight teams (four boys’ and four girls’ teams) from the six counties of the Nyanza region - Kisumu, Siaya, Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii and Nyamira - that qualified from the regional inter-county playoffs held last weekend battle it out for the regional title and a slot in the national championships.

Saturday’s semi-final fixtures will kick off with girls’ action between Ageng'a Girls from Migori County and Victoria Sports Academy from Siaya.

The second match will feature Awendo Academy and St Peter's Wagai in the first boys' semi-final.

In the second girls' semi-final, national defending champions Plateau Queens from Kisumu will be aiming for nothing less than defending their title as they face Kisii Queens from Kisii County.

The climax of Saturday’s action will witness prolific striker Duncan Omala leading Obunga FC, the recently crowned Kisumu champions, as they go head-to-head with Nyaguku FC from Nyamira County in boys' second semi-final.

"We have maintained an unbeaten record since the tournament's inception at the sub-county level, including the inter-county playoffs. We will go for nothing less than the regional title," said Chrispine Odindo, coach Plateau Queens.

Teams that emerge victorious in Saturday’s semi-finals will proceed to the finals on Sunday where each winning team (boys and girls) will take home Sh250,000 and book a slot to represent Nyanza region at the national finals set for early next year in Nairobi.

They will join Ebwali Boys and Brenda Girls from the Western region who have already booked their tickets to the national finals.

The runners-up teams will take home Sh150,000 each.

The Best goalkeeper and top scorer in both categories will each receive Sh30,000.

The most valuable player will also receive Sh30,000 and an additional TVET scholarship from Safaricom Foundation.

On Friday, Safaricom hosted players' and coaches' clinics ahead of the weekend matches.

These clinics offered training on various aspects of the football tournament, including the use of GPS-wearable vests.

Safaricom has introduced these vests to improve player scouting by collecting data and creating player profiles during matches, using globally recognised and accepted metrics.

“We introduced these vests to facilitate player scouting by collecting data and constructing player profiles during matches, using metrics that are globally recognized and accepted," stated Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom

Safaricom Chapa Dimba Nyanza region featured a total of 530 teams, 412 boys teams and 118 for girls that participated in the tournament from the ward level.

The annual tourney aims to provide a structured platform for scouts and coaches to tap into new talent and build feeder systems for the Kenyan football leagues across the country while also training a total of 250 coaches.