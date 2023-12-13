Omala’s brother Oluoch out to write own story with Kenya U-18

After walking in the shadow of his more famous elder brother Benson Omala, Kenya Under-18 football team player, Duncan Oluoch, is determined to write his own story in football.

Both forwards learnt at Kisumu Day High School, and currently play for the national teams. Oluoch, 17, played in all of Kenya’s matches in the 2023 Cecafa Under-18 football championship held from November 25 to December 5 held in Kisumu and Kakamega, while the 22-year-old Harambee Stars striker Omala is the current top scorer in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, playing for 20-time Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

Both players shot to fame courtesy of grassroots football tournament Safaricom Chapa Dimba.

On October 1, fans were treated to exciting moments after Kisumu-based team Obunga FC beat Awendo Academy 2-1 in Nyanza Region final of Safaricom Chapa Dimba tournament at Moi Stadium in Kisumu when Oluoch, who was being mobbed by fans, ran to unidentified man in the crowd.

He had scored his team’s winner in the match, sending fans into a frenzy, and chose to celebrate the moment with his father Peter Oluoch.

The former Kisumu Day Secondary School student had scored four goals in tournament and won the Most Valuable Player award.

Kenya Under-18 player Duncan Odhiambo Oluoch in action during the 2023 Cecafa Under-18 Championship in Kisumu on December 1, 2023. Photo credit: Pool

Oluoch was part of Kenya Under-18 team that finished second in 2023 Cecafa Football Championships after losing 2-1 to Uganda. He played in the final match, and also played in the semi-final match against Tanzania, as well as the Group ‘A’ matches against Rwanda, Sudan and Somalia.

“My brother (Benson) got a breakthrough in football because of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom tournament, and I'm out to follow in his footsteps, then I can write my own story. Chapa Dimba tournament is a platform which made many people notice my talent. I am just getting started, the sky is the limit," says Oluoch.

Oluoch initially played for Manyatta United in the Nyanza Regional finals of the grassroots tournament and his team was eliminated before the final, but the tournament’s rules allowed good players whose teams had been eliminated to join the other teams, and Obunga FC didn’t waste the chance to recruit Oluoch. It turned out to be a masterstroke.

Like his elder brother Omalla, Oluoch is a central striker and has a stronger right leg, but can also switch to position 11. Oluoch walked straight out of Kisumu Day High School where he sat his Form Four exams this year into Kenya Under-18 squad.

Kenya Under-18 player Duncan Odhiambo Oluoch in action during a past match. Photo credit: Pool

He was in Kisumu Day High School squad which lost 4-3 to Agoro Sare High School on penalties after 0-0 draw in Nyanza Regional Secondary Schools Term Two Games at Maranda High School in Siaya County.

He describes the loss to Agoro Sare as one of the most painful moments for him as a player, given that Kisumu Day had qualified and played in the nationals since he joined the school. The pain of missing out on the national championships was too much for him to bear.

“We had been to the finals before, but this year I was out to make a mark. I have been in the school team from Form One but competition has been stiff. There were senior players ahead of me in the position, and I

was out to leave a mark. Had we gone to the nationals, the title would have been be ours. Our squad was strong and the loss to Agore Sare was really painful," Oluoch says.

It is in Kakamega where his future Kenya Under-18 team mates, Aldrine Kibet, Amos Wanjala and Allan Khasavuli, made a name for themselves after leading St Anthony’s Boys High School Kitale to the national title. The trio have since joined Nastic Soccer Academy in Spain.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala reacts after his goal was disallowed during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Murang‘a Seal at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on November 11, 2023.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

“Some of my team mates were scouted during the national secondary school games, and I'm happy for them. I believe I would also have joined an academy outside the country had we qualified for the nationals. However, God has good plans for me. My time is coming," added Oluoch.

Despite not getting many minutes in the Cecafa Under-18 tournament, having come on as a substitute in most matches, he is grateful to his coaches and says he learnt a lot during the tournament. He thanked the coach Salim Babu-led technical bench for the opportunity to showcase his talent, and has promised to do more to excel.

He believes he has a good opportunity to uplift his family’s economic fortunes alongside Omala. The family lives in Kibigori, Muhoroni Constituency Kisumu County.

He would like to play alongside Omala at Gor Mahia in future.

"He has a talent, and he is known in Kenya, but I believe I can surpass his achievements. I want to follow in his footsteps and to possibly do better than him," he said.

The two brothers are friends and frequently hang out Dunga Beach in Kisumu while enjoying a plate of Ugali and fish stew.

Their father Peter who is an employee of Kisumu County Government of Kisumu, says his sons are a blessing to him.

“I gave Benson the name Omala in honour of a close friend who is a pastor and who hold regular prayers for my family. The prayers have worked and I know the boys are destined for greatness,” Peter, 49, says.

Vincent Otieno who is the elder brother to Benson and Oluoch, plays for Mofa Academy in FKF Division One League as a defender.

“Duncan is good so long as he can get steady supply of the ball from the midfield. He has perfect sense of discipline and for the four years I was his coach, he never had any disciplinary issues with the team and the school. He is a talented footballer,” says Kisumu Day High School football coach Booker Odhiambo.

“Omala is strong, while Duncan is slim and that works to his disadvantage when gets a heavy and well-built defender. That is the difference between the two but both can turn out to be the best for Harambee Stars,” says Odhiambo.