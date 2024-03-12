Gor Mahia defender Rooney Onyango (left) vies with AFC Leopards forward Victor Otieno

Top football league limps on after years of tinkering and meddling

Gor Mahia defender Rooney Onyango (left) vies with AFC Leopards forward Victor Otieno during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on October 7, 2023. 

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Cellestine Olilo

Editor, My Network

What you need to know:

  • The seven-year deal between KBC and FKF worth Sh1.6 billion was unveiled on November 30 last year
  • Due to persistent financial problems, some clubs that were once powerhouses in the top league have since closed shop and faded into oblivion
  • In terms of popularity, Gor Mahia and AFC leopards remain the most widely followed and supported, although stadium attendance has deteriorated significantly over the past decade

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How boda bodas became so many

    Boda boda operators

  2. PREMIUM Can women leaders have it all? In their own words

    New Project (26)

  3. PREMIUM How GK vehicles get stolen without a trace

    DCI headquarters

  4. PREMIUM Why you will pay in cash at rural private hospitals

    NHIF card