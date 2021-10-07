Mali 5-0 Kenya: Les Aigles hit Harambee Stars for five in World Cup qualifier

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu (right) dribbles the ball past Mali forward Ibrahima Kone during their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group E match in Agadir, Morocco on October 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo  &  Japheth Mutinda

What you need to know:

  • Firat, whose appointment last month caused a major uproar given his poort track record in his previous work stations, will have plenty to ponder about on their way back home with time not on his side.
  • The Turkish tactician shockingly signed a two-month contract to replace Jacob "Ghost" Mulee last month.

Ibrahima Kone struck a first-half hat-trick as Mali returned to the top of Group E of the 2022 Africa World Cup qualifiers with a lop-sided 5-0 win over Kenya in Agadir, Morocco.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.