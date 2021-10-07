Meja, Aboud start as Firat names Harambee Stars line-up for Mali tie

Harambee Stars training

Harambee Stars players are taken through their paces during their training session at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi on October 01, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meja, who was named the Football Kenya Federation Premier League's Young Player of the Year last month, will play in the right flank.
  • Defender Aboud Omar who last featured for Harambee Stars in the 2019 African Cup of Nation has also been handed a starting berth at left back.

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat  has named youngster Henry Meja in the starting XI that will take on Mali in a Fifa World Cup qualifier in Morocco on Wednesday.

