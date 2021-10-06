Mali is beatable, Harambee Stars fired up for crucial qualifier

Harambee Stars training

Harambee Stars players are taken through their paces during their training session at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi on October 01, 2021. 

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mali will host Harambee Stars in a Group "E" clash at Stade Adrar in Agadir from 10pm
  • Omar exuded confidence that despite the underdogs tag Kenyan can put up a good performance to emerge top of the group
  • The two sides have met twice in the Africa Cup of Nations with Mali winning once and one contest ending in a draw

Kenyan international defender Aboud Omar and midfielder Ismael Gonzalez have rallied their teammates to give their best and upset Mali in the Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifier on Thursday in Morocco.

