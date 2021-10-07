'Massacre in Morocco': Who's saying what as Mali hammer Harambee Stars

New Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat was given a rude welcome to African football after Kenya were walloped 5-0 by Mali in the 2022 Africa World Cup qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on Wednesday.

Adama Traore gave the Malians the lead with a neat finish between Ian Otieno's legs on eight minutes, before Ibrahima Kone nodded home the second on 21 minutes after another defensive lapse by the Harambee Stars backline.

Kone then made it 3-0 nine minutes to the break, this time in an empty net after he fell at the end of a flick after Kenya failed to deal with Traore's corner.

Kone then completed his hat-trick from the spot, sending Otieno the wrong way and rifling his shot on the roof after Southampton attacker Moussa Djenepo was brought down inside the area by substitute Abdallah Hassan.

Shikhalo, on at half-time for Ian Otieno in Stars goal, was unlucky after sending the ball back into his own net after Moussa Doumbia's initial shot hit the upright on 86 minutes to complete Kenya's worse loss in over a decade.

Nation Sport looks at some of the comments from Kenyans on Social Media during and after the match.

Saturday Nation columnist Gabriel Oguda, was in his element on Twitter after Ibrahima Kone struck Mali's third: "Bwana Mali wamefunga ya tatu na bado tuko 35 minutes pekee. Bwana we know we're still awake past curfew hours but even Kenya Police never whipped us like this.

"Hi five Loudly crying face. Mali thrash Kenya 5-0. Even for hopeless #HarambeeStars this is a shambolic new low. Eh! Wamechoma mbaya." - Former NTV Sports Editor Warothe Kiiru said on Twitter.

Marcus Ochieng, a fan, chose to be positive: "#HarambeeStars We have been beaten and we accept and focus on... This is our team and we should be very proud of them, they just need motivation and support always."

Kenyan international midfielder, Erick Johanna, who was not called up for this double-header, was also positive Kenya would change the tide in Group E. Kenya play Mali on Sundat at Nyayo before facing Uganda away and Rwanda at home next month.

"Heads Up Boys still a lot to play for #HarambeeStars" - Johanna, who plies his trade in Sweden, said on Twitter.

BBC Sport journalist Michelle Katami couldn't believe her eyes as Kenya shipped in the fourth goal from the sport.

S.T.O.P THE COUNT.....Kone scores from the spot, a hattrick for him... Mali 4-0 Kenya.. #HarambeeStars — Katami Michelle (@MichKatami) October 7, 2021







