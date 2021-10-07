'Massacre in Morocco': Who's saying what as Mali hammer Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars players pose for a group photo prior to their during their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group E match against Mali in Agadir, Morocco on October 7, 2021.

What you need to know:

  • Adama Traore gave the Malians the lead with a neat finish between Ian Otieno's legs on eight minutes, before Ibrahima Kone nodded home the second on 21 minutes after another defensive lapse by the Harambee Stars backline.
  • Kone then made it 3-0 nine minutes to the break, this time in an empty net after he fell at the end of a flick after Kenya failed to deal with Traore's corner.

New Harambee Stars head coach Engin Firat was given a rude welcome to African football after Kenya were walloped 5-0 by Mali in  the 2022 Africa World Cup qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on Wednesday.

