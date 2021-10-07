Uganda Cranes sink Rwanda in World Cup qualifier in Kigali

Khalid Aucho

Uganda Cranes skipper Khalid Aucho (centre) controls the ball during their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match against Rwanda in Kigali on October 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Fufa

By  Andrew Mwanguhya

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • This was the Cranes first victory over Rwanda on the Amavubi Stars home soil in 11 attempts.
  • It is also the first time Uganda are winning a competitive game since the 1-0 victory over South Sudan in the 2022 Afcon qualifiers last November.

In Kampala, Uganda

