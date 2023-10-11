Reclaim women’s record, Kiptum urges Kenyan marathoners

Newly crowned men’s marathon world record holder, Kelvin Kiptum, has urged Kenyan women marathoners to fight tooth and nail so as to reclaim the world record Kenya lost to Ethiopia last month at the Berlin Marathon.

Speaking on Wednesday when he made a triumphant return to Eldoret from USA where he timed two hours and 35 seconds on Sunday to win the 2023 Chicago Marathon, breaking Eliud Kipchoge’s record of 2:01:09, Kiptum said Kenyan female marathoners need to change tactics so as to reclaim the world record.

New marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum (centre), Elgeyo Marakwet County Governor Wisley Rotich (left), Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei (right), family members and officials during a ceremony to welcome him in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on October 11, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“I urge our female marathoners to continue training hard and change their tactics so as to reclaim the world record which we lost to Ethiopia. Running from the front and fast will always give you an advantage and the record can always be achieved,” Kiptum told an ecstatic crowd at Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County during his homecoming.

On September 24, Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa broke the women’s marathon record at the Berlin Marathon race where she clocked 2:11:53 becoming the first woman to break the 2:12:00 barrier. The previous record was held by Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei of 2:14:04.

Earlier on Wednesday, friends, training mates and relatives gathered at the Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County to welcome Kiptum. His convoy snaked its way through Eldoret town to Iten before heading to his home at Chepsamo village in Chepkorio, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Unlike others before him, Kiptum was not welcomed at the airport with a sip of mursik (sour milk). Instead, he was taken to the VIP section and got inside an awaiting vehicles and headed to Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Along the way, locals who were eager to catch a glimpse of the new world marathon record holder, lined up along the roads to capture the moment in pictures and videos using their mobile phones.

It was the same case in Iten, which has the highest concentration of athletes in the world.

“While running on Sunday I wanted to run at a faster pace and that is why you saw me conversing with the pacemaker. He actually did a good job,” Kiptum told the crowd in Iten.

He thanked his training mates and fans for their support, saying he will take a break before he starting training for the next assignment.

Athletics Kenya President Jack Tuwei urged athletes to always support one another in training, saying that sport is a unifying factor.

“We are glad and today we celebrate our champion Kiptum because he managed to break the world record and become the first man to run the marathon under two hours and one minute. This comes through hard work and that shows that he has been working for it and that is motivation to the upcoming athletes that everything is possible,” said Tuwei.

A convoy escorting the new marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum snakes its way to Iten town in Elgeyo Marakwet County, on his way from Eldoret International Airport in Uasin Gishu County on October 11, 2023.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich said the region had showed the world that it is the best place for training, and urged athletes to continue working hard and avoid taking drugs.